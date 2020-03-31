Exhaust Heat Power Generation System Market for Automotive- Growing Demand For Fuel Efficiency Of The Vehicles

Majority of internal combustion engine not able to convert all chemical energy into mechanical energy. Nearly 25% of heat energy used is transferred to exhaust system. Exhaust heat power recovery system can be used exhaust heat for generation of electricity which is used for charging the car battery. Exhaust heat power generation system helps to reduce load on the car alternator and enhancing fuel efficiency by saving fuel. Major OEMs such as BMW, Honda, Renault already focusing on exhaust heat recovery system by using thermoelectric generators.

Latest stringent emission norms by regulatory bodies owing to environmental issues, growing demand for fuel efficiency of the vehicles likely to drive the market of exhaust heat power generation system during forecast period. To meet all stringent norms and fuel efficiency demand OEMs are developing exhaust heat power generation system. However, in developing countries norms regarding vehicle emission are not stringent as compare to developed region such as North America and Europe owing to this market for exhaust heat power generation system is likely to hamper during forecast period.

The exhaust heat power generation system market for automotive can be segmented based on technology, fuel type, vehicle type, and region. Based on technology, the market can be classified into thermo electric generators and heat pipes. Both the systems are used to extract exhaust heat to generate electricity which is used for various electronics applications. Both the technology used in combination produces more reliable exhaust heat power generation system.

Based on vehicle type, the exhaust heat power generation system market for automotive can be segregated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle segment is likely to dominate the exhaust heat power generation system market for automotive during forecast period. Majority of the OEMs are doing study on power generation from exhaust heat for passenger cars owing to which passenger vehicle segment is likely to drive the market during upcoming period.

Based on fuel type, the exhaust heat power generation system market for automotive divided into gasoline engine and diesel engine. Gasoline engine held major share in current situation and because of stringent emission norms diesel engines are likely to replace by alternative fuel. Considering the factors gasoline engine is likely to dominate the market for exhaust heat power generation market during upcoming years.

Based on region, the exhaust heat power generation system market for automotive can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is likely to dominate the exhaust heat power generation system during predicted years. Faurecia developed system which convert exhaust heat into electricity for hybrid cars and for commercial vehicle. Company provides exhaust systems for general motors, Ford, and Chrysler and is also a Cummins vendors in North America region. Stricter emission norms and growing fuel efficiency demand forced other auto manufacturers to install exhaust recovery system.

Key players operating in the global Exhaust Heat Power Generation System Market for Automotive include Tenneco Inc., Faurecia, AVL LIST GmbH, and others.