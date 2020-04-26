Exfoliating Cleanser Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Exfoliating is the process of removing dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. Exfoliating cleansers essentially remove dead skin. The exfoliating cleanser market has gained substantial traction in the past few years owing to rise in awareness about personal grooming among people. Dead cells often result in dry skin, flaky patches, and clogged pores. Exfoliating cleanser works to clear away dead cells and helps alpha hydroxyl acids (AHAs) to penetrate the skin to unclog pores.

Exfoliating cleansers improve the appearance of the skin in several ways; they make the skin look brighter and fresh, and improve the effectiveness of topical skin care products by enhancing the absorption level. Skin exfoliation can also increase collagen production. Collagen is crucial for glowing and vibrant skin. It also promotes elasticity of the skin, and helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and sagging. Exfoliating cleaners also enhance skin color.

Increase in awareness about personal hygiene and cleansing products, strong desire among consumers to look presentable, rise in disposable income of people, growth in number of working women, and celebrity advertisements are driving the growth of the exfoliating cleanser market. Furthermore, increase in demand for natural or organic products is expected to boost the exfoliating cleanser market in the near future.

Entry of new multinational companies and easy availability of products through multiple distribution channels are augmenting the growth of the exfoliating cleansers market. Moreover, launch of new products, especially for male consumers, is fuelling the demand for exfoliating cleansers in the global market. However, lack of awareness about availability of exfoliating cleansers, allergies caused by presence of chemical preservatives in exfoliating cleansers, and high cost of these products are anticipated to hamper the growth of the exfoliating cleansers market during the forecast period. Further, over use of exfoliating cleansers may have the opposite effect and can remove too much skin, causing dryness or irritation.

The global exfoliating cleanser market can be segmented based on product type, skin type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into talc-filled polypropylene, glass-filled polypropylene, calcium carbonate-filled polypropylene, and mica-filled polypropylene. Based on skin type, the global exfoliating cleanser market can be divided into combination skin, normal skin, dry skin, oily skin, and sensitive skin. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into beauty salons & spas, hospitals & clinics, and individuals. Based on end-user, the market can be bifurcated into male and female consumers. In terms of distribution channel, the global exfoliating cleanser market can be divided into online and offline channels. Offline channels can be further classified into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores.

Based on geography, the global exfoliating cleanser market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products in the region. The exfoliating cleanser market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness outstanding growth owing to rise in number of market players in the region, especially in China, South Korea, and Japan.

The exfoliating cleanser market is diverse and competitive. Large numbers of players operate in the market. These players are focusing on technological innovation and process improvements to reduce costs and improve quality. Key players include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Beiserdorf AG, Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics, Inc., Clinique Laboratories, LLC, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Innisfree, L’Oreal S.A., Olay, Neutrogena, ZOA Skin Health, Airelle Skincare, Clarins, Unilever, Murad, Inc., Ren Skincare, and Pevonia.