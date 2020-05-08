Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Market During 2028 | Future Market Insights

Introduction:

As per International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, “Corrosion is an irreversible phenomenon of metals with its environment that result in consumption of the metal or its dissolution into the material of a component of the environment”. Corrosion, with respect to metals, can be explained as surface disintegration of metals or alloys within a specific environment. Some metals showcase a high resistance to corrosion, owing to several factors such as the nature of chemical reaction, chemical constituents and others. Industrially, Corrosion is a vital issue which affects metals and cause directly and indirect economic loss. There are several way to prevent corrosion, such as protective coating, Galvanization, Cathodic Protection and corrosion inhibitors, among others. Among all these methods, volatile corrosion inhibitors are prevalently used as a method for temporary metal protection.

Volatile corrosion inhibitor is a type of corrosion inhibitor which is used to ferrous or non-ferrous metals. Volatile corrosion inhibitors is a unique corrosion protection method wherein the organic or inorganic chemical compound that protect the metal surface disperse out and condensed on the metal surface to make it less susceptible to corrosion. Generally, volatile corrosion inhibitors method is used where surface protective treatment is appeared inefficient. The volatile corrosion inhibitors are preferred in offshore drilling, storage tank, automotive underbodies, naval vessels, petrochemical and chemical, among other industry.

Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Market Dynamics:

Across the globe, growth of corrosion Volatile corrosion inhibitor market is being propelled by rapid growth of various end-use industries such as automotive, marine and packaging, among others. For instance, automobile production in BRIC countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% to 9% over the forecast period. Moreover, significant growth for volatile corrosion inhibitors in packaging application will drive the market over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to improving economy, rising adoption of VCI based packaging, growth of manufacturing industries and low raw material prices, among others. However, the marine industry, particularly the shipbuilding sector, is anticipated to experience a slowdown over the forecast period due to various economic factors worldwide and thus, would lower demand for volatile corrosion inhibitors market over the forecast period.

Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, global volatile corrosion inhibitors market is bifurcated into;

VCI petroleum-based

VCI latex

VCI solvent-based

VCI-modified

Others

On the basis of substrate type, global volatile corrosion inhibitors market is bifurcated into;

Films

Paper

Powder

Solution

On the basis of end use, global volatile corrosion inhibitors market is bifurcated into;

Automotive

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Electronics

Construction

Marine

Aerospace

Mining & Metallurgy

Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of consumption and production, Asia Pacific dominates the global volatile corrosion inhibitors market. This is mainly attributed to significant growth of construction, electronic and automotive industry in Asia Pacific Region, especially China and India. Moreover, owing to the low labor cost, less stringent environmental regulations and cheap manufacturing costs, volatile corrosion inhibitors manufacturers are focusing on strategic investments in the China and India that in turn provide impetus for the growth of volatile corrosion inhibitors market. Moreover, china volatile corrosion inhibitors market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. However, Corrosion protective coatings such as those based on solvent-borne technology, emit high levels of VOC during the drying process. Implantation of stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions across Europe and North America regions is expected to adversely affect volatile corrosion inhibitors market growth to a major extent. North America followed by Europe volatile corrosion inhibitors market are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Latin America volatile corrosion inhibitors markets are projected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Global Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Market: Key Players

