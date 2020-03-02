Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by Phosphatidylserine Market by 2028

Phosphatidylserine market sales are likely to exceed 311 thousand metric tons by end of 2019, as per the latest report by FMI. A combination of multi-pronged factors, including high demand for cognitive well-being and consumer adherence to healthy diets, will continue to propel demand for phosphatidylserine in 2019 and beyond.

According to the FMI’s analysis, phosphatidylserine supplements have been proven useful in fighting age-related cognitive decline, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. Moreover, efficacy of phosphatidylserine in treating neurological disorders, such as Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is also fostering its adoption as a safe and reliable remedy in the global healthcare arena.

“Since a large portion of the global population is affected by cognitive impairment, clamor for natural products that can aid in enhancing cognitive functionalities is gaining momentum. Compared to other available products, phosphatidylserine has been witnessing high demand as an ideal solution for brain health, driven by clinically-proven long term benefits” says FMI report.

As per the FMI analysis, end-users will continue to indulge in phosphatidylserine-rich foods and beverages, boosting the adoption of phosphatidylserine in food grade over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing consumer proclivity to pay for foods with multifarious health benefits.

Conventional phosphatidylserine will remain highly preferred, with global sales estimated to exceed 279 thousand metric tons in 2019. Affordable prices as compared to that of the organic variants remain one among the chief aspects enhancing the visibility of conventional phosphatidylserine. However, preference for organic phosphatidylserine is likely to intensify over the forecast period, as organic claims will have deep-rooted influences on consumer decision-making.

Multipronged health benefits associated with phosphatidylserine makes it a viable proposition across multiple end-use industries. As per the FMI analysis, dietary supplements & nutraceuticals rich in phosphatidylserine will continue to gain consumer favor, on account of gravitation toward foods facilitating optimal brain function.

According to the FMI research study, plant-based phosphatidylserine supplements will be in high demand, with global demand estimated to surpass 209 thousand metric tons in 2019. Health concerns associated with animal-derived phosphatidylserine supplements continue to dent consumer confidence, inducing a massive shift to plant-based variants.

Sensing the importance of consumer acceptance for long-term market sustenance, manufacturers are curating products that cater to the evolving end-user needs. The report opines an in-depth understanding of end-user requirements to be the key to successful product positioning.

The GRAS status granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is likely to expand the adoption of phosphatidylserine across other sectors, thereby driving the global sales. This grant is stimulating researchers and end-users to explore potential uses of phosphatidylserine in multiple varieties of functional foods, such as processed fruit juices, breakfast cereals, nutritional bars, and many other categories. Adoption of phosphatidylserine remains dormant in the cosmetic industry but is likely to tread on a promising growth path in the future, driven by its potential to moisturize and slowdown skin aging.

As per the FMI report, manufacturers of phosphatidylserine are making headway with strategic partnerships and collaborations, in a bid to diversify their product lines via combined expertise. Moreover, these partnerships enable both the involved parties to have enhanced access to a wide range of resources, which in turn facilitates their organic growth in the global market space.

