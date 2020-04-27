Excellent Growth of Vacation Rental Market 2019 : Top Key Players – 9Flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia, TripAdvisor, etc.

Latest Survey on Vacation Rental Market:

The Global Vacation Rental market report value has been estimated considering the application and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for each product type and application segment has been provided for the global markets.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Vacation Rental market in different regions and countries. The report has a dedicated section for market dynamics where market influence factors, Vacation Rental market growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities are broadly discussed.

Vacation rentals are alternate lodging options comprising short-term rental apartments, farm stays, private homes, cabins, beach houses, villas, cottages, and chalets.According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing tourism industry and increasing popularity of short-term rental properties. The growth of the tourism industry and an increase in the number of domestic and international travelers have positively impacted the demand for vacation rental properties.In 2018, the global Vacation Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The global Vacation Rental market is segmented on the basis of the type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Vacation Rental market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.

Top Key players of Vacation Rental Market:9Flats, Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Wyndham Destinations and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of in these regions, North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

If you are involved in the Global Vacation Rental industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Private, Commerce], segmented by Product types [Monthly, Weekly, Nightly] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

