Excellent growth of North America Articulated Robots Market : ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Comau S.p.A, Daihen Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Ellison Technologies Inc., Epson Robotics, Fanuc Corp

The revenue of North America articulated robots market to reach $5.85 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.98%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.72% during the same period, advancing to 54.26 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 16 tables and 73 figures, this 159-page report North America Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.

Major Players for Articulated Robots Are : ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Comau S.p.A, Daihen Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Ellison Technologies Inc., Epson Robotics, Fanuc Corp., Genmark Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Pari Robotics, Rethink Robotics, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schunk GmbH, Staubli International AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Universal Robots, Yamaha Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp. All of the players profiled in this section are evaluated on the basis of production, gross margin, price, revenue, recent developments, strategies, and other key factors.

Based on subsystem, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on function, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling & Grinding

Cutting & Processing

Others

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Robot Controller Unit

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensors

Power Supply

Motors

Others

Based on payload, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<20 KG

20-80 KG

80-300 KG

>300 KG

Based on application in industrial verticals, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Food & Agriculture

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Highlighted by tables and figures, this 159-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching a global market and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Market Overview: The report begins with an overview of the Articulated Robots Market where the authors discuss the Research Scope, Research Methodology, Market Assumption. This section also gives highlights of the Market Size/Share Estimation analysis.

Market Forecast: It includes price and trend forecast, revenue and growth rate forecast, and production growth rate forecast of the global and regional markets for the forecast period 2014-2026.

Competition by Manufacturers: Here, the analysts provide production share, revenue share, and average price by manufacturers for the review period 2014-2019. Readers are also provided with details about products, areas served, and production sites of manufacturers.

Production Share by Region: In this section, the gross margin, price, production, and revenue of all of the regional markets studied in the report are provided.

Key Players: Each player profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth on the basis of markets served, main business, price, revenue, gross margin, production, production sites, areas served, and other factors.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes key raw material analysis, a study of manufacturing cost structure, manufacturing process analysis, and industrial chain analysis.

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export, and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Articulated Robots Market.

