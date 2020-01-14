Excellent Growth of Global Hotel Logistics Market Driving Factors, Challenges and Market Trends to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Hotel Logistics Market Cost Analysis and Growth Factor Report 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The hotel logistics market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. Hotel logistics providers compete intensely based on price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Established vendors dominate the market operations in terms of features and price, with the regional vendors struggling to compete with them. To attain competitive advantage in the hospitality logistics market, the vendors offer innovative and technologically driven services and adopt new technologies to upgrade their service offerings.

The growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services to be one of the primary growth factors for the hotel logistics market. The hotel industry is exponentially growing in North America with US comprising of large number of budget hotels. Growing tourism is influencing the demand for hotel logistics providers to offer high-end logistics and supply-chain solutions with value-added services. Also, these providers offer one-stop solutions that solve the issues efficiently and quickly.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the hotel logistics market owing to the growing hotel industry in the US. The high occupancy rates, average daily rates, and revenue available per room determine the US being the highest contributor to the hotel logistics market. High occupancy rates determine that the hotel amenities are being utilized by the customers.

In 2018, the global Hotel Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hotel Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotel Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Crown Worldwide

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

TIBA

UPS

UniGroup Logistics

3PL Links

Beltmann Integrated Logistics

Turn Key Hospitality Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E)

Operating Supplies and Equipment (OS&E)

Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E)

Market segment by Application, split into

Social Function Services

Conference Facilities

Business Centers

Swimming Pool

Childcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hotel Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hotel Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hotel Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.