Evolving Technology : Global Polyamides Types and Market To 2023

Polyamides are characterized by amide groups (CONH) and include a range of types such as PA66, PA4/6, PA6, PA6/12, PA12 and others. It is used in the manufacture of fiber and film and is also available as a molding compound. Polyamides are the biggest family of engineering plastics, with a wide range of applications. It is often molded into fibers that are later used for yarns and monofilaments. Normally, polyamides are highly resistant to abrasion and wear, and they typically have high mechanical properties even at high temperatures, low permeability to gases and good chemical resistance.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1911235

In 2017, the global polyamide market witnessed significant growth due to a number of factors such as low crude oil prices and increasing demand from various end users in sectors such as such as automotive, construction, electronics and fabrics. These factors, along with high and increasing demand in China for polyamides due to higher demand for engineering plastics in automotive and construction, are creating opportunities for polyamide manufacturers worldwide. The demand for polyamides is high, particularly in the automotive segment, and leading manufacturers continue to benefit from research and development strategies that create additional value and increase market demand.

The global polyamide market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED throughout the forecast period (2018 to 2023) in terms of value. Market growth is supported by new applications that are being developed to improve conventional metal designs. This factor is particularly relevant in the automotive industry, where polyamides are used for improved fuel efficiency, styling, durability and safety performance. Polyamides are usually the ideal polymer in automotive applications,where heat endurance, mechanical durability, and fuel and oil resistance are of the utmost importance. In the automotive industry, structural and under-the-hood applications such as engine oil pans, engine mounts, strut mounts and transmission oil pans are prominent examples of parts now being made of polyamide compounds.

The report includes polyamides in terms of types, such as PA6, PA66 and bio-based and specialty polyamides such as PA11, PA12, PA4/6, PA6/10, PA6/12, PPA (polyphthalamide) and several other types of polyamides. While the polyamide market has reached maturity in the fiber market, it has seen considerable technological advances in the films and engineering plastics segment. The demand for polyamide resins, mostly PA6 and PA66, in the manufacture of engineering plastics is likely to grow at a significant rate. The key suppliers of PA6 resin are BASF SE, DSM Engineering Plastics BV and Lanxess AG. PA66 resin is manufactured by DuPont, Solvay (the former Rhodia SA) and BASF SE.

PA6 and PA66 are the most important types of polyamides. These polyamides are increasingly used in the manufacture of engineering plastics, filaments and fibers, which are ultimately used in industrial filaments, carpet and staple fibers due to advantages such as tearing and abrasion resistance coupled with shape stability and high elasticity.

In 2017, polyamide fibers accounted for a market share of REDACTED of the total revenue of synthetic fibers manufactured globally. The synthetic fibers market is dominated by polyester fibers with a market share of REDACTED. Polyamide fibers are witnessing robust competition from polyesters in various applications as polyesters penetrate all segments of the textile market and cost less to manufacture than polyamides.

Report Scope:

This report includes changes that occurred in recent years in the polyamide market. Various factors that brought about changes in the market are studied and analyzed. Production and demand figures are shown, and key players operating in the global polyamide market are indicated. Throughout the report, the market share of polyamides is compared to other polymers, and the demand for polyamides from several applications is enumerated. Furthermore, several figures describing the market are quoted. In the global polyamide market, the polyamide fiber production segment has witnessed stable growth, so much attention is given to polyamide resins and growth factors prevailing in the sector. The market also indicates impressive changes in terms of value and volume consumption of polyamides in several applications such as automobile, electrical and electronic appliances, construction, packaging and many others. The report also includes new products prevailing and being launched in the global polyamide market because of research and development undertaken by key players. Furthermore, the report also includes major polyamide-related products offered by key players and strategies undertaken by these companies to retain market leadership.

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global polyamide market by type, application and region using different commercially available polyamides for specific market estimates. The report consists of segments based on types such as PA6, PA66 and bio-based and specialty polyamides, including PA11, PA12, PA4/6, PA6/10, PA6/12 and PPA (polyphthalamide). Furthermore, the polyamide market is analyzed by region and application. The major applications of polyamides are engineering plastics and fiber. Under engineering plastics applications, this report considers automotive, industrial/machinery, electrical and electronics, consumer goods and appliances, and packaging/film. Under fiber applications, this report considers textile, industrial and carpet. In terms of region, the market is segmented as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world (ROW), the last of which includes the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the polyamide market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global polyamide market.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1911235

Report Includes:

– 115 data tables and 18 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for polyamides

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom and Spain

– Detailed description of polyamide 6 and PA66 and factors driving their market growth

– Information on bio-based and specialty polyamide, their functions and potential applications

– Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Dowdupont, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., and Honeywell International, Inc.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/