Automated machinery used for food processing has been around for decades, and with the introduction of the can seamer machine, food processing has become more enhanced – and safer. Many factories and facilities have already been making use of can seaming machines for years, and nowadays, even small companies and home-based enterprises are seeing their benefits as well. The can seaming machine has become a necessary tool indeed – and since it can come in different shapes and sizes, businesses can take their pick based on what they really need and what they can afford. If you are thinking about investing in can seaming machinery and would like to learn more about it, here’s everything you should know about can seamers – and why they’re a worthwhile investment.

The basics on the can seamer

The can seamer can seal a lid hermetically, which means that the lid of a can will be as tight as possible with no risk of leaking or contamination. The machine can use a double seam, but it can also perform a triple seem depending on your requirements. The lid is often comprised of steel that has been plated with tin, whilst the body of the can is usually made from tin, paper, aluminium, glass, PET, or plastic.

Can seamers can consist of one or a few seamer heads. Each head can be seen as separate machinery, but the most popular seamers often have around four to six heads. The greater the number of heads, the higher the speed of the machine, so more heads means a speedier production line.

The types of can seamers available

Can seamers can vary according to their automation, and there are fully-automatic ones as well as semi-automatic ones. Automatic machines do not require a lot of operator interaction since most of the process is already performed automatically, with the operator simply required to feed the lids into the machine in bulk. You can also opt for a semi-automatic can seamer machine, where the operator will initiate the process with the use of a footswitch or a finger. The machine can seal a single container at a given time, making it a good choice for smaller production lines or even for use at home.

There are also can seamer machines distinguished by their design, which includes rotary ones and non-rotary ones. The rotary can seamer can perform the operation of sealing whilst the tins rotate on their own axis, and you can mostly see this with automatic machines. A non-rotary seaming machine, meanwhile, lets the tins remain stable or stationary throughout the process, and this helps prevent damage to the tins and the products inside. This makes them perfect for the processing and sealing of liquid products since they can help you avoid spillage.

The rotary machine is used mainly for tins with a round shape, whilst the non-rotary machine is often used for other shapes such as oval, rectangular, and oblong.

Where you can use them

Of course, you already know that can seamers are perfect for various kinds of food items such as tuna, vegetables, dry food such as potato chips and nuts, as well as soup, seafood, and fruits. But their application can extend to the sealing of beer and soda as well as other liquid products like coffee, juice, and tea, and they are also used in the pharmaceutical sector for pills and powders as well as in the cosmetics industry for hair care and skincare products.

