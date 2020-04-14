Event Tickets Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

Event tickets refer to the service provided by event organizers for booking tickets for events.

Events include sports, concerts, seminars, and business events. Tickets for such events can be booked online using devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs or through a ticket counter. Online ticket booking service aims to provide customers with the convenience to book an event ticket without any time and location constraints with the help of the Internet.

In 2018, the global Event Tickets market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Event Tickets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Tickets development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Razorgato

StubHub

Ticketmaster

Tickpick

Fandango

AOL Inc.

Atom Tickets LLC

Big Cinemas

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Vue Entertainment

Mtime

Kyazoonga

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paper Tickets

Electronic Tickets

Market segment by Application, split into

Sports

Music & Other Live Shows

Movies

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Event Tickets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Event Tickets development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Event Tickets are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

