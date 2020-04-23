Event Stream Processing Market to grow at 21.6% CAGR during 2018-2023| Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global event stream processing (ESP) market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Research Report of Event Stream Processing Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1872004 .

The Global Event Stream Processing (ESP) market size to grow from US$ 690 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,838 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 168 Pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

“Predictive maintenance segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Event Stream Processing Market by application has been segmented intofraud detection, predictive maintenance, algorithmic trading, network monitoring, sales and marketing management, and others (location intelligence,operations management, and smart grid stabilization). The predictive maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it is extensively used in retail;Banking, Finanacial Services and Insurance (BFSI); manufacturing; energy and utilities;Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication; and transportation verticals.

Avail Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1872004 .

“Cloud segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period”

Based on the deployment mode, the Event Stream Processing market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period, due to its benefits, such as low-cost implementation, security, flexibility, mobility, loss prevention, disaster recovery, and sustainability.

“Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC has distinctively been one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of rapidly adopting Event Stream Processing solutions. The ESP market is also termed as the next big boom with regards to the ever-increasing adoption across APAC. The ESP market in APAC has gained traction, due to the developing economy and increasing connected devices and digitalization. Moreover, the rapid growth of the ESP market in the region can be attributed to the active online engagement of consumers in the emerging countries of the region. The extensive facilities to deploy and manage ESP solutions at a low-cost of ownership is boosting the market growth in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I:15%, Tier II:43%, and Tier III:42%

By Designation:C-Level:31%, Director Level:40%, and Others:29%

By Region: North America:41%, Europe: 27%, APAC:32%, MEA: 4%, and Latin America: 5%

Report Highlights:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the ESP ecosystem

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze strategic approaches, such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, in the market

Competitive Landscape of Event Stream Processing (ESP) Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking of Key Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

Most Popular Companies in the Event Stream Processing Market include are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAS (US), SAP (Germany), TIBCO (US), Informatica (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), AWS (US), Software AG (Germany), Salesforce (US), Redhat (US), FICO (US), Impetus Technologies (US), data Artisans (Germany), Radicalbit (Italy), Streamlio (US), Equalum (Israel), Striim (US), Confluent (US), EVAM (US), Databricks (US), SQL Stream (US), and EsperTech (US).

Direct Purchase this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1872004 .

About Us:-

ReportsnReports provides you the further information and more details with intelligence needs for your business. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Snehal Shete

[email protected] / Call +1 888 391 5441

Tower B5, Office 101,

Magarpatta City SEZ,

Pune-411013, India