Event Management Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Event Management Software Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.10 Billion in 2018 to US$ 10.57 Billion by 2023, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 155 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 75 Tables and 32 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Event Management Software Market include are ACTIVE Network (US), Arlo (New Zealand), Attendify (US), Aventri (US), Bizzabo (US), Certain (US), Cvent (US), EventBank (US), EventBooking (US), Eventbrite (US), EventGeek (US), EventMobi (Canada), EventPro (Canada), eventuosity (US), Eventzilla (US), Gather Technologies (US), Hubb (US), Hubilo (India), Meeting Evolution (US), Regpack (US), SignUpGenius (US), Social Tables (US), Ungerboeck Software (US), Whova (US), and XING Events (Germany).

“Event Registration and ticketing software segment is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period”

The Event registration and ticketing software helps make the registration process seamless and user-friendly. The software minimizes the workload by establishing automated refund structures and setting up secure, automated payments and refunds. It also customizes prices based on registrant types, coupons, registration dates, and bulk registrations.

The Ticketing software offers organizers with maximum control and flexibility over an event’s ticket pricing and selling management. This software helps organizers implement ticket pricing strategies, such as early bird offers and group discounts, set ticket capacity limits, collect donations for fundraising events, and frame the time to sell the tickets.

“The On-premises deployment type is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period”

The On-premises deployment type refers to the installation of the event management software and services in the premises of an organization rather than at a remote facility. On-premises solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee and a service agreement. Furthermore, the deployment of on-premises-based solution requires a huge infrastructure and a personal data center, which is affordable only by large enterprises. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) often face the dilemma of choosing between hosted and on-premises solutions.

“North America is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period”

The North American region consists of developed countries, such as the US and Canada. This region is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Moreover, its strong financial position enables it to invest in the adoption of the latest and leading tools and technologies for ensuring effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region gain a competitive edge. North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies, such as smart phones and cloud platforms.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1 – 23%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 34%

By Designation: C-level – 74%, Director level – 20%, and Others – 6%

By Region: North America – 63%, Europe – 18%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 14%, Latin America –3%, and Middle East and Africa (MEA)–2%

The Main Objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the event management software market by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth. The report forecasts the market size with respect to 5 main geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

Target Audience for Event Management Software Market: Event management service providers, Event management software providers, Professional services providers, Managed services providers, System integrators, Cloud service providers, End-users, Government organizations.

