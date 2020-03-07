Event Logistics Market 2019 Latest Trend, Applications & 2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

“Event Logistics Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Scope of the Report:

The global Event Logistics market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Event Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Event Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Event Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Agility

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Logistics

UPS

ACME Global Logistics

Allseas Global Logistics

AMR Group

Charles Kendall

Chaucer Logistics Group

DMS Global Event Logistics

EFI Logistics

Mothers & Sons

Pyramid Logistics

Senator International

Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

SOS Global Express

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment

Sports

Trade Fair

Other

