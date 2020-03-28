Evaporative Air Cooler Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2028 | Future Market Insights

An evaporative air cooler controls the surrounding temperature through the dissipation of water molecules. When water molecules dissipate in air, the result is a blend of air and water molecules. This change requires heat; subsequently, latent heat is taken from the environment, thereby dropping the temperature of the surrounding.

Evaporative air coolers are easy to use and cool their surroundings through the dissipation of water and heat. Unlike traditional air conditioner systems, evaporative air coolers require outside air and work best with open windows and entryways. They are appropriate for homes, showrooms, shops, workplaces and particularly where entryways are opened and shut as often as possible – a noteworthy advantage over ordinary climate control systems. Plus, they consume less power and produce no emission.

Evaporative Air Cooler Market: Drivers and Challenges

Evaporative air cooler is a common and old technology in evaporative cooling. The residential sector, warehouses and commercial kitchens are the major end-users of evaporative air coolers. Hence, during the forecast period, the residential sector is anticipated to witness substantial demand for evaporative air coolers, particularity for portable evaporative air coolers. However, stationary evaporative air coolers are also expected to witness sustained demand in the market as they can be installed on walls and thus, spare floor space. Further, evaporative air coolers are cost effective, which makes them the ideal solution in residential and small-scale industries.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8642

The installation of central evaporative air coolers in a data center is an emerging trend in the evaporative air cooler market, and the growing IT sector is estimated to contribute significantly to the demand for evaporative air coolers in the coming years. Another emerging trend in the evaporative air cooler market is the use of solar powered coolers. The decreasing prices of solar modules and increasing awareness towards the environmental benefits associated with the adoption of renewable resources are expected to drive the replacement of conventional air cooler systems with solar powered evaporative air coolers.

On the flip side, shorter life, lower comfort and product quality are anticipated to inhibit the growth of the evaporative air cooler market over the projected period.

Evaporative Air Cooler: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global evaporative air cooler market can be segmented into:

Stationary Evaporative Air Cooler

Central Evaporative Air Cooler

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

On the basis of function, the global evaporative air cooler market can be segmented into:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

On the basis of application, the global evaporative air cooler market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Evaporative Air Cooler: Regional Market Outlook

A number of regions in the global evaporative air cooler market are poised to witness notable growth; some of these include North America, the Middle East, China and India. These regions have a comparatively dry and hot climate. For instance, in Mexico, the climate is semi-arid, ideal for evaporative air coolers. Regions on the equator such as the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America record higher temperatures and thus, they register high demand for climate comfort devices such as evaporative air coolers. The rest of the regions including Western and Eastern Europe are estimated to witness sustained growth in the market over the forecast period. Japan is expected to witness moderate growth in the evaporative air cooler market in the coming years.

Evaporative Air Cooler Market: Market Participants

The global evaporative air cooler market is estimated to be fairly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global as well as local manufactures. Examples of some of the market participants in the global evaporative air cooler market identified across the value chain include:

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Hessaire Products, Inc.

Seeley InternationaL Pty Ltd.

Symphony Limited

Aolan (Fujian) Industry Co., Ltd.

Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

Luma Comfort

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8642