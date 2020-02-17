Evaporated Milk Market – Changing Demographics to Boost Infrastructure Spending

Evaporated milk, known in some countries as unsweetened condensed milk, is a shelf-stable canned milk product with about 60% of the water removed from fresh milk.

Evaporated milk can be made from whole milk or skim milk. In either case, the milk is homogenized and then the water is removed by gently heating it. The evaporated milk product is sealed in cans which are then heated to kill any bacteria in the milk. Thus evaporated milk is actually sterile, which, combined with the fact that it is stored in airtight cans, gives it an extremely long shelf life.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 47.14% of the global consumption volume in total.

Evaporated milk has two types, which include skimmed evaporated milk and whole evaporated milk. And each type has different application people and places relatively. Whole evaporated milk is purchased primarily by the confectionery industry while skimmed evaporated milk is commonly used as a source of milk solids in dairy applications and in the manufacture of ice cream, frozen yogurt and other frozen desserts. With nutrition value of evaporated milk, the downstream application industries will need more evaporated milk products. So, evaporated milk has a huge market potential in the future, especially in South America and Asia-Pacific.

The major raw material for evaporated milk is milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of evaporated milk. The production cost of evaporated milk is also an important factor which could impact the price of evaporated milk.

The worldwide market for Evaporated Milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 9110 million US$ in 2024, from 8210 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Evaporated Milk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

