Europic chloride is also known as Europium trichloride, Europium chloride (EuCl3), Europium chloride (Eu2Cl6), Europium chloride (VAN), and Europium (III) chloride anhydrous. Europium is available in high quality minerals such as calcium aluminum silicates. It is a soft and silvery metal such as lead. Europium is known to be the rarest and most reactive earth metals (minerals, monazite, bastnasite, xenotime, and loparite). Monazite metal comprises rare earth elements (up to 50% concentrations). Monazite can be found in river sand in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and India. Bastnasite is also one of the rarest earth metal found in the desert called Mojave in California. Europium is primarily used in light emitting compounds called phosphors. The accessibility of brighter red phosphors is used to get brighter colored televisions. Europium oxide phosphors provide red and blue light, which can be used individually or in combination of yellow-green phosphor to provide white light. Europium phosphors are used in fluorescent lighting, televisions, and some LEDs. Additionally, europium is used in lasers and other optoelectronic applications.

Europic chloride (EuCl3) is an inorganic compound. It is also called as Europium (III) chloride anhydrous. The anhydrous compound can rapidly absorb water to form a white crystalline hexahydrate (EuCl3·6H2O), which is a yellow solid. White crystalline hexahydrate is colorless. Europic chloride is one of the excellent water soluble crystalline sources. These chloride compounds can generate electricity when dissolved or fused in water. Chloride materials can be decomposed by electrolysis into metal and chlorine gas, which are formed through various chlorination processes. In energy efficient fluorescent lighting, Europic metals provides red as well as blue lighting. Europium is found in various minerals such as monazite, bastnasite, loparite and xenotime.

Growth in the chemical industry is expected to drive the europic chemical application, as it is one of the rarest found metals in earth core. Inhalation Europic chemical causes immediate defecation, writhing, incoordination, labored breathing, and inactivity. It can also cayuse death due to respiratory and heart failure. Therefore, it is not used as a commercial source.

The Europic chloride market has been segmented based on application and regions. Based on application, the market has been segmented into food industry, marine industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and others. In terms of application, the Europic chloride market can be divided into desalination, which has the property to remove chloride salts to provide drinkable water. In the petroleum industry, Europic chlorides are thoroughly monitored constituents of the mud system. Increase of europic chloride may be a sign of drilling into a high-pressure saltwater formation in the mud system. Increase of europic chlorides in the mud system also indicates the poor quality of the target sand. Europic chloride is also a valuable and reliable chemical. Europic chloride may also be used to preserve food in the food & beverages industry.

Based on region, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, the rarest earth metal, i.e. europium oxide, is mostly produced in China. Europium oxide (Eu2O3) plays an important role in computer display screens and color televisions as a phosphor for emitting pure red light. It is a red spectrum light used in low-energy light bulbs to create a more warm light than the traditional fluorescent tubes. Europium is widely employed in the medical field, as the highly sensitive luminescence.

Europe and North America are the key regions driving the Europic chloride market. These regions accounted for more than 40% share of the market in 2015. Demand for Europic chloride is high in Europe as it is used as de-icing agent. Demand for Europic chloride is high in North America due to the growth in chemicals and petrochemical industries. The market in Asia Pacific is also projected to experience significant growth primarily due to the rising demand for Europic chloride in various end-use industries. Furthermore, increase in governmental expenditure on infrastructure is likely to boost the global Europic chloride market during the forecast period.