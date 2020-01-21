European Smart Home Market Growing at 11.58% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 44.0 billion by 2024

Download PDF Brochure of European Smart Home Market spread across 209 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=271251

The European smart home market report defines, describes, and forecasts the market on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the European smart home market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). The European smart home market is expected to grow from USD 22.8 billion in 2018 to USD 44.0 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.58%.

The growth of the European smart home market is driven by factors such as the growing number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart devices in Europe; increasing awareness about fitness; increasing importance of home monitoring in remote locations; rising need for energy-saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions; cost reduction measures enabled by smart homes; rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets; large number of manufacturers expanding their smart home product portfolios; and growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among people.

Inquire for discount on European smart home Market @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=271251

“Smart speaker market of European smart home expected to grow at a high rate during 2018–2024”

The growth of smart speaker is primarily driven by the increasing number of smart homes in Europe, rising disposable income, growing trend of personalization, and rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices. The increasing focus of companies on enhancing customer experience and consumer preference for technologically advanced products over traditional products are expected to offer opportunities to players in the smart speaker space. Further, recent developments in artificial intelligence and natural language processing to enhance voice recognition capabilities have increased the overall demand for smart speakers in smart homes in Europe.

“Proactive type software and solutions of smart homes to grow the highest between during the forecast period”

The proactive type software and services facilitate the transmission of energy consumption data to end users along with the best possible solutions for planning actions to be taken after receiving the information. The proactive type enables the transfer of a higher volume of data than the behavioral type as it can provide the inputs to the end users regarding effective energy usage and required actions on the physical parameters to reduce energy consumption. Proactive solutions are more beneficial than the behavioral type as they can also send recommendation signals to end users to take necessary actions to reduce energy consumption; further, based on the users’ actions, the measures to control the electronic devices can be implemented. It is owing to these mentioned advantages the market for proactive type software and services is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period.

Click here to get copy of European smart home market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=271251

“UK and Germany considered as the major markets for European smart home”

The UK held the largest share of the European smart home market in 2018, owing to the factors such as increasing demand for reliable home energy management systems, enhanced home security levels, and growing popularity of integration of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones in smart home solutions. The European smart home market in Germany expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the strong economic growth, rising demand for smart lighting solution in homes, and rapid urbanization leading to a sophisticated infrastructure are driving the growth of the market in this country.

The major players profiled in European Smart Home Market report are as follows: Johnson Controls International (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Amazon, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google (US), ADT (US), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), Legrand S.A. (France), GE (US), , Comcast Corp. (US), Hubbell Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.