Europe Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible to consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organisations to install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance as well as software licensing, installation and support. The SaaS market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.00% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market and the companies are trying to employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future. The public cloud market has the largest market share, whereas the hybrid cloud market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM) and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. HRM has the largest market share and is also predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, and others. The BFSI segment continues to hold the largest market share in the vertical segment. The manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

Many large SaaS enterprises have expanded into the European countries as the market in the region is ripe for growth. The technological advancements in the region like the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning along with digitalization are major factors that are driving the SaaS growth. There are enough opportunities for the investors in the European SaaS market, as the market there is yet to mature.

Threats and key players

It is hard to find experienced SaaS sales and marketing people in some countries of Europe. It becomes a struggle for the SaaS companies when it comes to recruiting eligible software developers specializing in the marketing and sales solutions.

The key players in the market are Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the SaaS market in Europe.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the SaaS market in Europe.

3. Market trends in the SaaS market in Europe.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the SaaS market in Europe.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the deployment segment (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the application segment (ERP, CRM, HRM, SCM and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the vertical segment (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (European Union Five (EU5) and the rest of European Union (EU)) market size data for the SaaS market.

9. Analysis of the SaaS market in Europe by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

