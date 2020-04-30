Europe Smart Hospital Market Size, Status, Trend and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “Europe Smart Hospital Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Europe smart hospital market (2018-2023)

With growing number of chronic diseases, demand for medical services has increased rapidly in the region. The smart hospital market uses advanced technologies to help doctors for better medical treatment. In Europe, countries like Germany, the UK, Sweden and Netherlands have advanced infrastructure to deploy next-generation health informatics application and build smart hospitals. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) for smart medical services and internet of things (IoT) to connect devices with each other in order to transfer patient data and make use of it to reduce the risks involved in health. According to Netscribes, the Europe smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.98% and reach a market size of USD 16.70 Bn by 2023.

In Europe, there has been changes in the lifestyles of people with the countries getting developed and increase in per capita income causing people to adopt unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits. It increases the chances of severe diseases not only for the aging crowd but also for young generation. This demands the need for smart hospitals in this region. Also, the European Health Insurance Card has encouraged people to opt for treatment with heavy costs involved to get it done with government financing. This region has seen good growth for smart hospitals in past few years and it is forecasted to be consistent with it.

The European smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), artificial intelligence (offering and technology). The technologies used are artificial intelligence, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, internet of things (IoT) and others. This region includes the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

One of the major factors that drive market growth in the European region is the huge amount of expenditure for medical technologies. Countries like Sweden, France and Ireland are getting aware of the value of technology-enabled healthcare, and the demand for smart hospitals in the European region is rising. Regulatory bodies are relaxed for the smart equipment and devices in Europe making it easier for companies to cater to the market.

Threats and key players

Smart hospitals in Europe have faced a major blow on its economy recently due to the exit of Britain from the European Union (EU). It has impacted the working structure of the countries as well as the development of medical industry. It has also affected the innovation centres in the European region, which has put the challenge in front of the major players in this market.

The major players in the smart hospital market are SAP, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, STANLEY Healthcare, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European smart hospital market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others.

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology.

5. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (the UK and Germany) market size data for the UK and Germany smart hospital market segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology).

6. Market trends in the European smart hospital market.

7. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the European smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology)

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the European smart hospital market.

2. Get country-specific market size and observations for the European smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology).

3. Get specific trends, drivers and challenges for the European smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology).

4. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Companies Mentioned:

1. Medtronics

2. Philips

3. Microsoft

4. GE Healthcare

5. Qualcomm

6. SAP

7. Stanley Healthcare

8. Cerner Corporation

9. McKesson

10. Siemens

