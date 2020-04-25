Europe Scar Treatment Market Analysis, Growth, Prospect, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Topical scar treatment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period in the Europe scar treatment market due to increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of chronic wounds and availability of different types of topical scar treatment products. Topical scar treatment is followed by surface scar treatment, laser scar treatment, injectable scar treatment, invasive surgical scar treatment. Among the different types of scar, post-surgical scar was the most widely treated type of scar in Europe in 2016, followed by acne scar, keloid scar & hypertrophic scar, contracture scar, and stretch mark. The contribution of hospital in the European scar treatment market was the highest in 2016 mainly due to continuously developing reimbursement structure in the region.

The adverse effects associated with the use of scar treatment products and high cost of these products are hindering the growth of the European scar treatment market.

The key players in the European scar treatment market are coming up with scar treatment products with innovative technologies, especially with laser therapy approaches. For instance, in September 2015, Lumenis Ltd. Announced promising clinical data of its advanced laser platform, UltraPulse with SCAAR FX, at the 16th European Burns Association Congress, in Hannover, Germany. Laser scar therapy, especially fractional ablative laser resurfacing, has turned out to be a momentous advancement in scar treatment and management and has been increasingly adopted as a promising approach in the treatment of burns and scars.

Some of the key players operating in the European scar treatment market include Merz GmbH & Company KGAA, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., L’oreal S.A, H&R Healthcare Ltd., Avita Medical, Arbonne International, and Laverana GmbH & Co.KG.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Treatment

Topical scar treatment Cream Oil Gel Gel sheet

Surface scar treatment Dermabrasion Chemical peeling Cryosurgery

Laser scar treatment

Injectable scar treatment Steroid injection Tissue/Dermal filler injection



By Type of Scar

Post-surgical scar

Acne scar

Keloid and hypertrophic scar

Contracture scar

Stretch mark

By End User

Hospitals

Private clinics

Pharmacies and drug stores

E-commerce

By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

