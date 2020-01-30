Europe Payment Security Market to Witness Potential Growth during 2019-2023: Ingenico Group, Elavon, Cybersource

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Europe Payment Security Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2023. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Ingenico Group, Elavon, Cybersource, SecurionPay), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

Europe Payment Security Market

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.77% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 7.18 billion in 2023. After registration with a financial organization, or a trusted third-party organization or bank, money can be transferred by just using the receiver’s mobile number or e-mail address. Major players are PayPal, Google Wallet, Square, Dwolla, Ribbon and ClearXchange.

The method for execution of immediate payments is diverse as in some countries such as the U.K., he instant payments structure has been established in line to their existing settlement and clearing systems while in countries such as Sweden and Spain instant payments structure is developed by leveraging the existing standards of the countries.

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

Key growth factors

Banks are using technologies and modernization initiatives such as open Application Program Interfaces (API), blockchain, instant payments and mobile wallets to enhance the customer experience, which in turn will lead to the increase in the demand for the payment security.

Regulations such as Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have driven bank/third-party collaboration through the adoption of open Application Programming Interface (APIs).

Threats and key players

Even though the global market for payment security software is expected to witness booming prospect over the forthcoming years, it may face numerous roadblocks. The strict regulations due to the introduction and execution of innovative security solutions may pose a challenge to this market in the years to come.

The payment security technology providers in Europe are Ingenico Group, Elavon, Cybersource, SecurionPay, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European payment security market

2. Market drivers, and challenges in Europe payment security market

3. Market trends in Europe payment security market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of solution (encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention) – revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on End-user (retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Europe payment security market by country (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe) – by revenue

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the European market

