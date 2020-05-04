Europe & North America are mature regions of the Isotropic Graphite Market, led by the presence of well-established End-user Industries | 2026

Isotropic graphite is a high-density graphite that is more durable than the conventional graphite. Conventional graphite is termed as anisotropic graphite. It has limited usage in various applications. Isotropic graphite is employed in a large number of applications in many industries. It is primarily used in solar cell and aerospace applications. It has significant usage in the electronics industry. Isotropic graphite is employed in the manufacturing process of polycrystalline silicon, white LEDs, etc. Isotropic graphite is super fine grain graphite which provides high strength, excellent surface finish, and holds resistance properties. Isotropic graphite has wide range of applications including high strength electrodes, large featured, molds, structural ribs.

Global Isotropic Graphite Market: Segmentation

The global isotropic graphite market can be segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of application, the isotropic graphite market can be divided into solar cell, industrial furnaces, and casting dies for copper alloys. The solar cell segment accounted for major share of the market in 2017 due to the high consumption of isotropic graphite in solar cells. In terms of end-use industry, the isotropic market can be segregated into semiconductor, solar power, metallurgical, and others. The solar power segment held significant share of the market in 2017. Increase in government initiatives to support the usage of solar power is fueling the isotropic graphite market.

Global Isotropic Graphite Market: Trends & Developments

Isotropic graphite denotes as a graphite material, which consists microparticles and holds isotropic structure & properties. It is mass-produced through cold isostatic pressing (CIP). Demand for isotropic graphite has been increasing due to supportive government policies for usage of solar energy. Isotropic graphite is widely employed in solar energy. This is driving the isotropic graphite market. Rise in demand for isotropic graphite as a flame retardant is also anticipated to boost the market. However, tightened supply of isotropic graphite inhibits the market. Nevertheless, rapid expansion in the lithium ion battery industry is estimated to create lucrative opportunities in the isotropic graphite market during the forecast period.

Global Isotropic Graphite Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global isotropic graphite market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for the major hare of the global isotropic graphite market in 2017. It is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of end-user industries, including electronics and photovoltaic, in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is augmenting the isotropic graphite in Asia Pacific. China has one of the significant semiconductor industries in the world. According to the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM), China is growing market due to the expansion in the electronics manufacturing base in the country. Europe and North America are mature regions of the isotropic graphite market, led by the presence of well-established end-user industries and early adoption of solar power. The isotropic graphite market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a noticeable pace in the near future, due to the presence of developing economies in these regions.

Global Isotropic Graphite Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global isotropic graphite market are Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd, GrafTech International, Ibiden Co. Ltd, Mersen SA, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Poco Graphite, Pingdingshan Kaiyuan Special Graphite Co. Ltd., SGL Group, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, and Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.