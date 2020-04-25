Europe Neem Extract Market to Achieve Significant Growth in the Near Future

The European neem extract market will be observing a consistent growth in the coming years due to favorable regulatory environment, and increasing adoption of herbal goods in the region.

On the basis of agricultural applications of neem extract, biopesticides accounted for a larger share in the European market, than fertilizer, due to rising health consciousness among people and increasing federal and municipal programs on forest improvement.

Spain has been the key seed extract user in Europe, while Italy is the largest importer for bark extract products. Neem based toothpaste market is growing at a swift pace in the U.K., which is leading to increased demand for neem bark extracts in the region. Neem extract imports are growing in Europe due the increasing level of awareness about the safety profile of neem.

Pesticides passing EPA evaluation under FIFRA are granted a license or registration permitting them to sell those products in the region. Neem extract is also one of the most valued herb-based raw materials in Europe. Based on azadirachtin content, neem oil is segmented into several types.

