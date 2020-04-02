Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis By Sales, Revenue, Size, Key-Companies, Growth, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecast Till 2025

Heavy metals are defined as the element which has five times the specific gravity of the water. Majorly found heavy metals are like cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, nickel, zinc and many more. It is used in many applications such as Environment and Industrial. In environment it is used for drinking water, waste water and industrial water as well as in industrial application it is used for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive and others industries.

Due to the presence of these elements, metal testing is very important because if these elements are in huge amounts may cause acute or chronic toxicity. So heavy metal testing and its analysis, especially in the industries, are very important.

Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Players

SGS SA

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific

TUV SUD

ALS Limited

MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES

LGC Limited

Quicksilver Scientific Inc.

Consumer Product Testing Company (CPT)

Symbio Laboratories

AGQ Labs USA

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

ASURE Quality Ltd

BJP Laboratories

By Type (Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury, Antimony, Barium, Manganese, Others), Technology (ICP-MS & OES, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and Others), Sample (Food Sample, Water Sample, Blood Sample and Other Samples), Application (Environment and Industrial), Geography (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In type, the arsenic heavy metal testing are highly used because arsenic is the most commonly found heavy metal in food and beverage products. Coal ash produced in power plants during electricity production is usually thrown in landslides which is the biggest cause for arsenic contamination Europe.

In technology, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy heavy metal testing is growing at a decent CAGR due to advancement in technology.

In sample, blood sample is growing with highest CAGR rate because of growing contamination of heavy metals in water.

In application, environment is growing with highest CAGR because of the growing usage in generic food and water testing.

