Europe Food Safety Testing Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

Europe food safety testing market is forecasted to reach USD 6.16 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Food safety is a credence attribute as it cannot be observed by consumers before or after purchasing the product. Thus, testing methodologies, like traceability, microbiological quality, have been implemented both at the European and national levels to ensure effective monitoring and overall control. Moreover, the increase in food-borne diseases, contamination in food products, and rise in consumer awareness about food quality and safety are giving rise to the food safety testing market. Moreover, strict government regulations that safeguard the processed and unprocessed food products are supporting the market growth in Europe.

The Europe food safety testing market covers the food testing performed against contaminants such as pathogen, GMO, pesticide and residue, toxin, food allergen, and others. The study offers the Europe food safety testing market specifically performed for dairy, fruit & vegetable, meat & poultry, processed food, and other products.

Spain is an agricultural powerhouse and is producing around 50% of Europe’s fresh fruits and vegetables. The quality and safety of fresh produce are of utmost importance, especially in the export markets. Spanish consumers are also getting aware of the highest degree of food safety, especially with animal-based food products and sensitive products like infant formulae and geriatric nutrition. Growing food safety awareness among consumers has been one of the driving factors for the food safety testing market. However, lack of awareness among small- and medium-scale food processors and the feasibility concerns of some of the testing methods have been impeding the growth. Some of the major players operating in the Spanish food testing markets are NSF International, SGS Spain, Eurofins, and ALS Global.

GMO contaminants involve the presence of the unwanted gene in the food products. Stringent GMO regulations in the EU are necessitating the vigorous testing of GMO for safety. GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) testing confirms the identity and nature of the product at every step, including supply chain, and assures compliance with import or labelling regulations for GM food. Increasing imports of soy, corn, and canola by the European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK, is raising the demand for GMO testing to meet regulatory requirements, commercial contract requirements and to ensure internal quality control. UK is the fastest growing country-level market for GMO safety testing in the world and is the second highest in terms of value in the EU.

The European food safety testing market is highly fragmented and is dominated by many small players. The market holds major potential in the country owing to stringent laws associated with food and beverages regulated by EU government. ALS Limited, AsureQuality and Campden BRI are few major players prominent in the market.

