Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market Demand, Sales, Consumption Status and Growth Opportunities

The market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle associated disorders, surging geriatric population, and increase in number of surgeries and recipients for long-term care. Furthermore, the rising incidence of disabilities is also supporting the growth of the market.

Based on type, the European durable medical equipment market is categorized into monitoring and therapeutic equipment, medical furniture, personal mobility equipment, and bathroom safety equipment. The market for bathroom safety equipment is expected to grow at the fastest pace, advancing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing number of fall cases and rise in geriatric population are the supporting elements for the growth of the market. Elderly patients have a high requirement for toilet rails and frames, to provide secure grip and avoid falls.

Increasing product launches are paving the way for various market players to expand their product portfolio in the European durable medical equipment market. For instance, in December 2018, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC introduced low‐height, semi‐electric, and manual crank beds. These beds are durable and polyethylene molded, embossed with “Head” and “Foot” to help ensure proper assembly.

Furthermore, in June 2018, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC introduced Competitor II Hi/Lo height adjustable beds and Competitor II manual height adjustable beds. These beds include a pendant lockout feature that helps prevent accidental actuation of head or foot deck adjustment when in the locked position.

Some of the other key players operating in the European durable medical equipment market are Invacare Corporation; Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Medtronic plc; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Medline Industries Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Abbott Laboratories; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Siemens AG; General Electric Company; Arjo AB; DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC; Handicare Group AB; Permobil AB; and Sunrise Medical.