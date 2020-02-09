Europe Cloud Infrastructure Market 2019: Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User till 2024

Europe Cloud Infrastructure Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

In the IT industry, technologies are constantly increasing at a fast pace and cloud computing is one such trend that is integrated into the infrastructure of many companies across the world. The transition to cloud presents enormous growth opportunities for the enterprises that are operating in Europe. With the exponential growth in high value services such as Artificial Intelligence, analytics and Internet of Things, companies have positioned themselves to unlock valuable insights from the data. European Union has estimated that by 2020 data economy will be valued at US$ 858 Billion.

Cloud computing has allowed its users to access scalable and shareable pool of computing resources ranging from networks, servers, applications and services and storage. Instead of investing huge capital in their own IT infrastructure, cloud acts as a further driver for technological growth and enables its users to access better IT infrastructure. Since 2016, increasing adoption of cloud services has had positive impact on the economies of European Union wherein removal of restrictions in regards to data flow has contributed immensely towards impelling growth of European Union cloud computing.

The major players in this industry are Cisco System Inc, Equinix Inc, Google Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc, DXC Technology, AWS (Amazon Web Services), HP Inc and Rackspace Hosting Inc. With an objective to enhance their geographical presence, the major market players have entered into various acquisitions and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities in cloud domain. For instance, Alibaba has recently bolstered its cloud computing presence in Europe by launching cloud products around Artificial Intelligence and big data in Europe by trying to sign up with European businesses. Moreover, Microsoft has also expanded its outreach in Europe by offering its Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 today, and Dynamics 365.

Europe Cloud Infrastructure market is segmented based on deployment, services, service type and industrial verticals. Deployment (public and private cloud), public cloud services (software as a service, platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, business process as a service and cloud advertising), private cloud service type (managed hosting and co-location) and industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance, retail, telecom and IT, healthcare, media and entertainment, government agencies, education, energy, manufacturing and other industry verticals are considered while analyzing and defining the penetration of cloud infrastructure services in different geographies and countries.

In 2017, deployment segment dominated the Europe cloud infrastructure market with public cloud capturing maximum share in terms of revenue. Public cloud is further classified on the basis of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. Owing to best economies of scale, enhanced scalability and wide adoption among SME’s due to its low cost, public cloud held 80% share in 2017. With fostering information technology, private cloud is also gaining traction. Since it offers similar benefits and entails same features as of public cloud, it is dedicated to single organization and aims to address the data security related concerns. Moreover, it also offers greater control which lags in public cloud. During 2017, cloud advertising held prominent share as it has drastically become the essential part of digital lives of many organizations. Moreover, with the remarkable growth of internet, IaaS is also anticipated to represent itself as the most adopted cloud services by 2024 attributed to scalability and substantial surge in adoption rate of cloud among small and medium enterprises.

Furthermore, considering the geographical penetration across different countries in the region, the Germany dominated European cloud infrastructure market in 2017 followed by United Kingdom while the latter country is expected to play its dominant role during the forecast period. Technical upgradations that cater to opportunities for cloud computing, rapid growth in cloud industry spurring the entry of new players, rising investments by cloud players and creation of new employment opportunities coupled with gaining cloud acceptance among small and medium enterprises and various other factors have remarkably influenced the growth of European cloud market. Germany was valued at US$ 11.16 Billion in 2017 and the figure is anticipated to reach US$ 21.69 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

