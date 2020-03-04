Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market Size, Trends, Growth opportunity and Forecast to 2026 Analysis by Key Players: Competitor Analysis by COSMED srl, GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat

Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market By Product Type (Bio Impedance Analyzers, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, Skinfold Caliper, Air Displacement Plethysmography, Others), Compartment Model Type (Two-Compartment Model, Three-Compartment Model, Multi-Compartment Models), End User (Health Fitness Club, Hospital & Clinics, Academy, Others), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market is expected to reach USD 660.9 million by 2024 from USD 363.7 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are COSMED srl, GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., Ltd, SELVAS Healthcare, Inc., beurer, LAICA S.p.A, AKERN SRL, ImpediMed Ltd and ImpediMed Inc. and others.

Product launch:

In November 2015, InBody has launched its first fitness wearable in the brand name of InBodyBAND. This product launch will will increase the company’s product portfolio.

In May 2017, Tanita introduced the ultimate medical-grade scale for residential use which scans and examines 26 body features from body fact, weight, muscle mass, metabolic age, BMI (Body Mass Index) and body water. Tanita’s latest RD-545 scale with its unique technology offers advantage to the body builders, top athletes, and fitness enthusiasts analyse their body.

In March 2017, seca launched the mBCA science center, under the direction of Dr. Stephen Wootton and Prof. Dr. Dr. Anja Bosy-Westphal, as this will create a unique platform for international information exchange at medicalbodycomposition.com.

In September 2017, Bodystat has launched Bodystat 1500 Touch. This device was launched in the UK. This device offers measurements of body composition and hydration. This product launch will increase the company’s product line.

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

The Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Tanita (Japan) dominated the Europe body composition analyzers market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan) and Seca (Germany). Other players in this market include InBody Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Selvashealthcare (Korea), Bodystat (U.K.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.),COSMED (Italy), Beurer GmbH (Germany), , RJL Systems (U.S.A), Maltron International Ltd. (U.K.), Laica (Italy) among others holds 41.4% of the Europe body composition analyzers market in 2016.

Segmentation: Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market

Europe body composition analyzers market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, compartment model type and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bio impedance analyzers (BIA), skinfold caliper, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), air displacement plethysmography (ADP), others. The BIA analyzer is sub-segmented into single frequency BIA and multi frequency BIA. In 2019, bio impedance analyzers segment is expected to dominate the Europe body composition analyzers market with 42.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 355.99 million by 2026 from USD 151.30 million in 2018, growing at the highest CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2018, seca launched the mBCA science center, under the direction of Dr. Stephen Wootton and Prof. Dr. Anja Bosy-Westphal. This launch will create a unique platform for international information and it will also help in expansion of their market.

On the basis of compartment model type, the market is segmented into two-compartment model, three-compartment model, multi-compartment model. In 2019, two-compartment model segment is expected to dominate the Europe body composition analyzers market with 47.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 75 million by 2026 from USD 172.76 million in 2018, growing with a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Howerver, Multi-compartment models segments are growing at the highest CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent Developments: Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market

In April 2017, Tanita announced its new partnership with the U.K. based BoditraxCompany which would offer state of the art body composition and activity tracking platform. Boditrax has a proven success in U.K. with hundreds of installation in health and leisure clubs; hospitals and premier league football clubs.

TANITA:

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tanita is focused on the manufacturing of precision scales. Tanita’s body composition analyzers comprises of segmental body composition analyzers and full body composition analyzers for consumers as well as for professionals.

OMRON HEALTHCARE INC.:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Japan, Omron healthcare Inc., is focused on distribution and manufacturing of wellness products. Omron healthcare Inc., operates through 6 business segments that are industrial automation business; electronic and mechanical components business; automotive electronic components business; social systems, solutions and service business; healthcare business; and others which include environmental business, electronic systems and equipments division.

SECA:

Founded in 1840 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Seca is focused on designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of medicals scales and dimensional measuring equipment.Seca’s product categories includes pediatric measuring systems, babyscales, flatscales, wireless printers, bed and dialysis scales, software, and height measuring instruments.

Research Methodology: Europe Body Composition Analyzers Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

