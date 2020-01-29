The Europe Blood Screening Market report analyzes and estimates the general drivers of the market in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with consumer buying patterns and therefore market growth and development. Europe Blood Screening Market report is also useful when a new product is launched on the market or the company is distributed on a regional or global basis. In addition, the report analyzes common market conditions such as price of the product, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and growth rate of the market, giving businesses a hand in deciding multiple strategies.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Blood Screening Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc. , Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , BioMérieux SA , Beckman Coulter, Inc. , Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG (Germany), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc. , among others.

Screening process can also be called as the first line of defense in health care field providing a safe blood supply and also helping in minimizing the problems associated with transfusion-transmitted infection. Government associations from every country should establish blood donor programs to provide information and education about blood donations.

Various techniques are available in the market to perform assays for detection of the problems related to health is Immunoassays (IAs) and Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (NAT) assays. Immunoassay is categorized into enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIAs), haemagglutination (HA)/particle agglutination (PA) assays and rapid/simple single-use assays (rapid tests).

Europe Blood Screening Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Europe Blood Screening Market

The Global Blood Screening Market is categorized based on the basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and also software & services. Reagents & kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits and other reagents. NAT reagents are further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions and labeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits is further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) and sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product type and instruments, purchase type.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) are further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation & above. In 2017, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Product launch: Europe Blood Screening Market

In March 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched IncRNA Workflow, a RT-qPCR workflow which is used optimized for highly sensitive and specific quantification of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) for gene expression analysis. The workflow provides a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to RNA-Seq for lncRNA discovery and validation

In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Oncomine TCR Beta-SR Assay. It is a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution in the field of immuno-oncology research. This helped company to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio.

In January 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched launch haematology testing solution. This solution is called the cobas m 511 integrated haematology analyser. This launch marked the entry for Roche Diagnostics in the haematology market.

Research Methodology: Europe Blood Screening Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

