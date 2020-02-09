Europe Blood Screening Market 2025 | Siemens AG (Germany), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc. , among others.

The Europe Blood Screening Market report for all industry is a comprehensive analysis of the industry study. The report sets out all the CAGR values for the 2018-2025 forecast period. The report sets out all the CAGR values for the 2018-2025 forecast period. This report represents the global size of the EUROPE BLOOD SCREENING MARKET by analyzing historical data and future prospects. The Europe Blood Screening Market market’s seven-year period can assess how the market is expected to evolve. The Europe Blood Screening Market research report is a resource that provides the industry up to 2025 with current and upcoming technical and financial details. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends as well as major market drivers, challenges and opportunities. This analysis provides an examination of different segments that are used to witness the fastest development in the forecast frame of the estimate. Recognize the major market’s latest improvements, shares, and systems.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Blood Screening Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc. , Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , BioMérieux SA , Beckman Coulter, Inc. , Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG (Germany), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc. , among others.

Screening process can also be called as the first line of defense in health care field providing a safe blood supply and also helping in minimizing the problems associated with transfusion-transmitted infection. Government associations from every country should establish blood donor programs to provide information and education about blood donations. Various techniques are available in the market to perform assays for detection of the problems related to health is Immunoassays (IAs) and Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (NAT) assays. Immunoassay is categorized into enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIAs), haemagglutination (HA)/particle agglutination (PA) assays and rapid/simple single-use assays (rapid tests).

Europe Blood Screening Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Blood Screening Market is categorized based on the basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and also software & services. Reagents & kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits and other reagents. NAT reagents are further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions and labeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits is further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) and sample diluents and wash solutions.

Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product type and instruments, purchase type. In 2017, reagents & kits segment are expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In January 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) launched haematology testing solution. This solution is called the cobas m 511 integrated haematology analyser. This launch marked the entry for Roche Diagnostics in the haematology market.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) are further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation & above.

In 2017, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In September 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. signed a definitive agreement with BD This business combines a strong technical services program with a variety of media and other products. This acquisition helped company to expand their business on global level with larger number of products.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and others.

In 2017, oncology segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood bank and ambulatory surgical cenetrs.

In 2017, diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market growing at the highest CAGR of 10.4%in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Product launch: Europe Blood Screening Market

In March 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched IncRNA Workflow, a RT-qPCR workflow which is used optimized for highly sensitive and specific quantification of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) for gene expression analysis. The workflow provides a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to RNA-Seq for lncRNA discovery and validation

In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Oncomine TCR Beta-SR Assay. It is a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution in the field of immuno-oncology research. This helped company to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio.

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe Blood Screening Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast Europe Blood Screening Market on the basis of type, function and application.

