Europe 3D Printing Market 2019: Emphasis on Component, Product (Professional/ Industrial Printer, Personal/ Desktop 3D Printers), Material, Technology, End User Industry till 2024

Europe 3D Printing Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

3D printing offers integration of metals & alloys with other raw materials as per the requirement of the end-user industry, to create specified 3-dimensional objects. During 2017, polymer held prominent share of 33.5% followed by plastic which held 30.6% during the same year. Polymer market in Europe 3D printing was valued at US$ 96.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to derive US$ 525.5 Million revenues by 2024 witnessing astonishing CAGR of 27.6% during the forecasted period. Numerous industrial sectors are influenced by 3D printing solutions. In addition, Custom Design and Manufacturing held more than 50% share and garnered US$ 121.5 Million revenues during 2017. Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing and others.

In 2017, Fused Deposition Modelling technology dominated the Europe 3D Printing market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period. It is projected to reach US$ 1,789.1 Million by 2024 showcasing significant CAGR of 26.2% during the analyzed period. Furthermore, depending on application type, the market is further classified into Functional Parts, Fit and Assembly, Prototype Modelling, Education, Metal Casting, Metal Casting, Visual Aids and Presentation Modelling. During 2017, functional parts occupied the largest share of 33.8% followed by Fit and assembly application type in regional 3D printing market.

Considering the presence of 3D printing players in European region, 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, Royal DSM N.V., ExOne Company, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Organovo Holdings, Inc , Hoganas AB, Mcor Technologies Limited and Voxeljet AG, constitute as some of the prominent players operating in 3D space. The players consistently aim to focus on product development, launch new products and enhance their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion.

Moreover, benefits of 3D printing can also be witnessed among various industry verticals such as Education, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, construction and others where the additive manufacturing has turned out to be a game changer. Automakers and raw material suppliers for manufacturing sector have realized the benefits of 3D printing solutions, eventually increasing the demand for 3D printing solutions in these industries. In the automotive industry, the use of 3D printing technology has been successful in bring about new shapes to the industry, allowing the industry to produce lighter and more complex structures at affordable price ranges. Manufacturing sector was accounted as the fastest growing industry vertical in terms of its applications in 3D printing. Based on estimation, the respective segment is projected to generate revenue of US$ 1,090.6 Million in by 2024 displaying tremendous CAGR of 26.2% during the forecasted period in Europe 3D printing market.

Also, for better understanding of 3D printing market penetration, the market is analyzed in different geographies and countries of Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Based on estimation, Europe accounted for revenue share of 20.6% in 2017 and continues to look at 3D printing to pursue its industrial renaissance. Germany constitutes as one of the leading country in terms of adoption of 3D printing with majority of German companies already using the 3D printing and some businesses on the verge of adopting it in coming future. The country contributed around US$ 275.5 Million in 2017 towards regional 3D printing sales and is further projected to garner US$ 1,342.2 Million by 2024 registering CAGR of 25.6% over the period. Moreover, the gradual acceptance of 3D printing among French factories has also resulted into considerable metamorphosis in its industrial sector. Several government initiatives undertaken have enhanced the acceptance of additive manufacturing in the country. French manufacturing sector represent around 5% of the world’s additive manufacturing market.

