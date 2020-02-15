Etomidate Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2025

Anesthesia is extensively induced for a variety of medical treatments that has propelled the global Etomidate Market which is an anesthetic agent. The pharmaceutical industry has been the prime buyer of etomidates because they can be used an effective sedative agent. Conscious sedation is quite prominent in the medical fraternity which magnifies the scope of the market. Etomidates help in maintaining arterial pressure by normalizing the intracranial pressure because of which they are administered in patients with traumatic brain injuries. Furthermore, memory tests and speech tests are also conducted by using etomidate; hence, the rising instance of speech and memory losses is expected to bolster the market. The removal of epileptogenic centers from the brain during speech lateralization also deploys etomidates, thus, furthering market growth. The human metabolism rate can be accentuated by administering etomidates in regulated quantities. For this reason, these agents are administered in the body to accelerate metabolism and speed-up the recovery process after a surgery.

Medical scientists conduct a range of experiments on animals, which requires etomidates in palpable amounts. Furthermore, the toxicity of the anesthetic agent is immensely high which is believed to increase the survival of ailing patients. These factors help in proliferating the growth of the market and in ensuring a lucrative base for the market players. Etomidate comes to the rescue of patients in uncontrolled situation where oral administration of drugs is impossible. This has popularized the drug in the medical circles, and a number of experts emphasize on its ready availability across healthcare units. Hence, the expansive scope of the etomidates is anticipated to be a boon for the entire market.

Etomidate (Amidate as a trade name) is an anesthetic agent used during short surgical procedures such as cervical conization and endotracheal intubation. According to the general anesthetic guidelines, undiluted etomidate solution should be administered through direct intravenous injection into the large forearm vein for 30–60 seconds. Most physicians do not recommend use of etomidate solution in elderly patients suffering from hepatic or renal disease, pregnant women, and children.

Initially manufactured as an anti-fungal agent, hypnotic activity of etomidate was observed in animal testing, wherein it was found to be safer than barbiturates. The first report on etomidate was published in 1965. Etomidate was first introduced in clinical practice in 1972, which was synthesized by Janssen Pharmaceuticals (currently, a part of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development). Subsequently, researches were strongly focused on etomidate and its safe use. However, the pace of research diminished after discovery of adrenalin toxicity property of etomidate. Surprisingly, the rate of research revived after its frequent use in endotracheal intubation procedures. Still, its adrenalin toxicity is a matter of significant concern among health care practitioners.

Apart from its use as an anesthetic agent, etomidate is also employed for its hemodynamic effect. Several studies have advocated the hemodynamic effect of etomidate as an advantage to anesthetic practitioners. An article published in 2016 highlights that etomidate shows hemodynamic stability, because this agent does not have effect on baroreceptor functions and sympathetic nervous system. Furthermore, two alternatives for etomidate are available in the market viz. ketamines and benzodiazipines. These two agents demonstrate prolific hemodynamic stability similar to etomidate. However, they show side-effects such as hypotensive effect, poor cardiovascular activity, or intracranial effect; which are not observed in case of etomidate. Thus, anesthetic property and hemodynamic stability of etomidate prompt anesthetic practitioners to prefer this agent. Side-effects such as pain at the injection site, eye movement, hyperventilation, arrhythmias, apnea, nausea/vomiting, hiccups, and rarely, snoring due to blockage of the upper nasal airway restrain the etomidate market.

The global etomidate market can be segmented by product type (pack size) available in the market. It is mostly available in 10X10 mL or 10X20 mL vial pack sizes. Information of overall volume, price for end-users, market size, and share held by product type segments can be significant for the market insight. Furthermore, based on application, the market can be classified into endotracheal intubation, cervical conization, cardioversion, and surgery on dislocation joints. Furthermore, etomidate vials are purchased by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and independent clinics.

Geographically, the global etomidate market has been segmented into North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM). North America is expected to hold the maximum revenue share of the global etomidate market during the forecast period, owing to high number of short surgical procedures performed in the region. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the near future. Key factors driving the Asia Pacific market are rise in the demand for high-quality medical care, availability of generic drugs, large patient pool, and favorable government initiatives.

Some of the key players operating in the global etomidate market are Mylan, Zydus, Emcure, Sigma Aldrich, Luitpold, Hospira Inc. (a Pfizer company), and Aurobindo Pharma Limited. Massachusetts General Hospital has recently developed an etomidate analogue with improved pharmacodynamics properties, whereas Auromedics has launched certain new products in recent years.