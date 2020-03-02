Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Forecast to 2025 – Vector Foiltec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Dongyue Group Limited, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, EMS-Chemie Holding AG and Among Others

Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, production of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers raised at 11.27% year on year between April and December 2017 to 21,415,719 vehicles. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles and two wheelers grew by 5.22% and 40.31% year on year respectively in December 2017. According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016. Hence the growing automotive industry across the globe will drive the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene market.

Market Drivers:

Eco-friendly and recyclable

Demand in end-use sector

Better properties than glass and other conventional fluoropolymers

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market are:

Asahi Glass Company

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

The Chemours Company

3M

Quadrant AG

Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd.,

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd.,

Ensinger GmbH, Vector Foiltec,

Arkema Group,

BASF SE,

Celanese Corporation,

DIC Corporation,

Dongyue Group Limited,

Competitive Analysis:

Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In April 2018, the world’s largest façade made of single layer ETFE film in Mexican first division club, FC Puebla has been renovated using 3M’s Dyneon ETFE. The façade is made of more than 30,000 square meters of film and rises to a height of around 40 meters.

