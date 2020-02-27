Ethylene Dichloride Market Opportunities, Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Ethylene Dichloride market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Ethylene Dichloride market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Ethylene Dichloride market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Formosa Plastics

Occidental Chemical

DowDuPont

Bayer

Solvay

INEOS

LG Chem

Reliance Industries

Saudi Aramco

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

Ethylene Amines

Vinylidene Chloride

Trichloroethane

Perchloroethylene (Tetrachloroethylene)

Hexachlorophene

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) production

Degreaser and paint remover

Dry cleaning

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Ethylene Dichloride Market

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Sales and Market Share

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Ethylene Dichloride Market

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Ethylene Dichloride Market segments

Global Ethylene Dichloride Sales and Revenue by applicants

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Competition by Players

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by product segments

Global Ethylene Dichloride Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3: Global Ethylene Dichloride Market marketing channel

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

…. Continued