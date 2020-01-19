Ethernet Switches Market -Top key players are Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Rockwell Automation (The U.S.), Siemens (Germany)

Switch is a particular device that is used in a computer network for connecting two devices electrically. It is being used to communicate between network devices by plugging in multiple data cables. Switches also helps in the flow of data through a network by transmission of network packet to multiple devices. A specific network address is maintained for identification of network devices connected to a switch helping in the regulation of flow of traffic thereby maximizing the security and efficiency of the network. An ethernet switch is a central hub that are wired to computers and network devices within an ethernet. It is the extreme temperature and high vibrations durability that has helped in the growing application of ethernet switches in industrial environment as well. The global market for ethernet switches has been segmented into type, applications and geography. The various types based on which the global market for ethernet switches has been segmented includes unmanaged switch, partially managed switch and fully managed switch. Automotive, healthcare and telecommunication among others form the major application areas based on which the global ethernet switches market has been segmented.

Global ethernet switches market on the basis of geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in efficiency and effectivity of the transmission has been a major factor that has driven the demand for ethernet switches market globally. Use of ethernet switches helps in providing connection via a dedicated wire having a single transmitter in the collision domain improving the overall utilization. Reduction in usage of broadcast domains has also been another major driver that has positively impacted the demand for ethernet switches market globally. In addition to this, the benefit compared to the costs involved is quite high providing more number of ports as compared to routers at a cheaper cost. Moreover, use of switches provides changes in configuration along with adjustments in speeds that further helps in the rising demand for this market. Along with this, growth of IoT (Internet of Things) technology and increasing application of ethernet in process automation sector has also been some other major drivers that has a positive impact on the overall market. Considering all these factors that has positively impacted the demand for this market, there are also certain restraints involved that poses challenges to its growth. One such major limitation involved with the application of ethernet switches is the technological complexity involved that makes it vulnerable towards security attacks. Moreover, it is the complexities involved with the design and configuration of ethernet switches that poses challenges for transmission of multiple packets forming another crucial factor that restrains the growth for this market. It is the growing internet penetration in remote places will provide huge opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Geographically, it is North America and Europe that forms the major markets for the ethernet switches market globally. Growing application along with rise in demand for quick transmission of data forms some of the major drivers that boosts the demand for ethernet switches in this region. Asia Pacific forms another major region that contributes to the growth of ethernet switches market with China, Japan and India being some of the major regions that boosts the demand. Growing internet penetration along with rising application of data transmission has been some of the crucial factors that has positively impacted the demand for ethernet switches market in this region.

Some of the major players operating in the ethernet switches market include Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Rockwell Automation (The U.S.), Siemens (Germany), Cisco (the U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (The U.S.), Honeywell International (The U.S.), Eaton Corporation (The U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (The U.S.), Omron (Japan) and B&R Automation (Austria) among others present in the market globally.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

