Ethernet Switch and Routers Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

An Ethernet Switch is used to create a network. It acts as a controller and enables networked devices to communicate with each other. Routers help in connecting to the computer network. They choose the best path for transmission so that information can be received quickly.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ethernet Switch and Routers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The 10GbE switching port product segment held the largest share of this market.

The Americas accounted for the largest Ethernet and router market share. Owing to the significant presence of Ethernet switch manufacturers in the advanced economies including the US, this region will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well.

The worldwide market for Ethernet Switch and Routers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

NETGEAR

ZTE

HP

TP-Link

Alcatel-Lucent

D-Link

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

10GbE Switching Port

100ME and 1GbE Switching Port

40GbE Switching Port

100GbE Switching Port

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Centers

Campuses

Enterprises

Households

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ethernet Switch and Routers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ethernet Switch and Routers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ethernet Switch and Routers, with sales, revenue, and price of Ethernet Switch and Routers, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ethernet Switch and Routers, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Ethernet Switch and Routers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ethernet Switch and Routers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

