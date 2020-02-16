Ethernet Cable Market is mainly driven by rise in demand for Power over Industries (PoE) in multiple industry verticals including IT and telecommunication

An Ethernet cable is a standout amongst the most widely recognized types of network cable utilized on wired systems. Ethernet cables are used to connect devices within a LAN network, like computer systems, routers, and switches.

The Ethernet cable market has witnessed rapid growth since last few years and is anticipated to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to a rise in demand for Power over Industries (PoE) in multiple industry verticals including IT and telecommunication, industrial, broadcast media, and some other sectors. Moreover, Ethernet cable offers several benefits over other networking technologies such as higher security, high speed, guaranteed bandwidth, and lower latency. These substantial features of Ethernet cables are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during forecast period.

Ethernet cable offers higher connection speed of 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps or higher. In addition, with the use of Ethernet cable, the user can transmit data seamlessly within any environment at any given time. Also, Ethernet cables are widely used in different industries and broadcast applications due to enhanced reliability, in terms of connection, as compared to traditional networking techniques. This has resulted in increasing popularity among manufacturers which is expected to propel the growth of the global Ethernet cable market during the forecast period.

However, the high installation cost of Ethernet cable is hampering the growth of the market during the research study. In addition to this, it has a limited maximum distance capacity, which means they have an upper limit to how long they run before the signal loss and it affects the overall performance of the network. On the contrary, research and development activities and technological advancement in the field of Ethernet cable is expected to diminish the effect of these factors.

The global Ethernet cable market can be segmented on the basis of form, type, application, and geography. On the basis of form, the global Ethernet cable market can be segregated into solid Ethernet cable and standard Ethernet cable. Among both forms, the solid Ethernet cable is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to comparatively better performance and improved protection against electrical interference. Based on type, the Ethernet cable market can be segmented into copper and fiber optic cables. The copper cable segment can be further sub-segmented into CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, and CAT8. The fiber optic cable segment can be further segmented into single mode module and multimode module. Furthermore, the application segment can be bifurcated into IT & network security, industrial, enterprise, broadcast, and others. Based on geography, the global Ethernet cable market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & South Africa, and South America.

The global Ethernet cable market is fragmented with many international and local players. Prominent market players have adopted product launch as their key strategy, followed by agreements and partnerships. Major product launches of Ethernet cables were related to products which have higher efficiency and a broader scope of application.

Some of the prominent players involved in global Ethernet cable market includes Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Southwire Company LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Nexans, Siemens AG, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Anixter Inc., Siemon, and Schneider Electric among others.