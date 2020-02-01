Ethanol Market Overview and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Ethanol is one of the most commonly used alcohol that finds applications across a large number of industries. Besides forming a crucial portion of alcoholic beverages, it is also used in healthcare, scientific research, food and beverages, cosmetics, home and domestic care, and pharmaceuticals. A significant discovery of organic chemistry, ethanol is known for its properties of sterilization and hence finds prominent use in industries involving chemicals and products manufacturing.

According to a recent Transparency Market Research states that the global ethanol market was valued at US$71.8bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a substantial rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. The global ethanol market, according to TMR analysts, is expected to reach US$105.0bn by the end of 2022. The report sheds light on the prevailing and future trends in the global ethanol market. Further, it also provides details about the challenges, geographical distribution, and the competitive dynamics of the global ethanol market.

Demand from Alcohol and Healthcare Industries Bestow Promise for the Market

The global ethanol market is segmented based on coarse grain-based, sugarcane-based, and wheat-based, on the basis of feedstock type. Out of these, it is predicted that the coarse-grain based segmented will lead the segment in the global ethanol market. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period.

The rapidly growing demand from the alcohol industry is driving demand in the global ethanol market. The rising population that is open to consuming alcohol is stimulating growth in the global ethanol market. Further, there is immense need for variety in the alcohol industry. At the same time, ethanol is highly consumed due to its good sterilizing properties. These aspects augment growth in the global ethanol market. It helps hospital staff maintain microbes-free environment and is ideal for use in labs. Equipment are sterilized with ethanol before using to culture microbes obtained from human sources. As the need for diagnostic tests increase, the demand for the product in the global ethanol market will also rise.\

Developed Healthcare and Large Scale Research Favors Growth in North America

Countries in North America have well-developed infrastructure and hence the demand for ethanol is high. What’s more is that the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. is also dominant. Since most drug manufacturing process and related research deals with microbes, it requires highly sterile environment to prevent contamination. This aspect steers growth in North America, and thus influences growth in the global ethanol market.

At the same time, players in the global ethanol market at the expanding Asia Pacific market. With developing nations like India and China increasing their thrust on advancing healthcare facilities, the demand for ethanol is predicted to shoot up. Moreover, research to develop cheaper drugs and better diagnostic and treatment techniques are also improving requirement for ethanol. As a result, demand in the global ethanol market is expected to shoot up.