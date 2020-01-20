Ethane Market: A Guide to Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, state funding initiatives

Ethane Market Overview:

The global ethane market was valued at USD 608 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. Ethane belongs to the family of paraffins. It contains two carbons atoms and have molecular formula C2H6. It is a flammable, colorless, and odorless gas at standard temperature and pressure. It is produced majorly from natural gas on an industrial scale, where it is isolated from other natural gas fractions such as methane and propane using different cryogenic distillation techniques. It is also produced to some extent as a by-product of petroleum refining. Ethane is available in different purity grades to meet the requirement of diverse industries

The global ethane market has been segmented by application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on application, the global ethane market has been segmented into ethylene synthesis, acetic acid synthesis, refrigerant, and others. Among them, the ethylene synthesis segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to the widespread use of ethylene across various end-use industries. The segment is also projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the global ethane market has been segmented into packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, electricals & electronics, healthcare, power, and others. The packaging segment is dominating the global ethane market based on end-use industry in 2018 due to the large-scale consumption of polyethylene, PVC, polyester, and polystyrene manufactured from ethane in the packaging industry. Apart from this, power industry segment is expected to grow at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period due to the favorable performance characteristics of ethane over LNG.

Regional Analysis

The global ethane market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second largest market share in 2018, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa market and Latin America markets are expected to show increasing growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global ethane market are Royal Dutch Shell PLC (the Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Praxair Technology Inc. (US), Reliance Industries Limited (India), The Williams Companies Inc. (US), DCP Midstream LLC (US), Energy Transfer Partners LP (US), American Ethane (US), Enterprise Products Partners LP (US), Devon Energy Corporation (US), Targa Resources Corp. (US), Aux Sable (US), Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream, LLC (US), and Enbridge Inc. (Canada).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics Of Global Ethane Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis Of Global Ethane Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End Use Industry

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

Global Ethane Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ethylene Synthesis

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.3 Acetic Acid Synthesis

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.4 Refrigerant

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016−2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016−2023

