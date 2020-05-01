ETFE Coatings Market Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook for Next 5 Years – DuPont, Asahi Glass, Daikin Chemical, Lichang Tech, Everflon, Zeus Industrial, Intech Services, Toefco, Plas-tech Coatings and Others

This report studies the ETFE Coatings market, Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is a fluorine-based plastic. It was designed to have high corrosion resistance and strength over a wide temperature range. ETFE is a polymer and its source-based name is poly(ethene-co-tetrafluoroethene). ETFE has a relatively high melting temperature, excellent chemical, electrical and high-energy radiation resistance properties. When burned, ETFE releases hydrofluoric acid.

ETFE coatings are mainly classified into two types: powder coating, fluid dipping coating. And powder coating is the most widely used type which takes up about 78% of the global total in 2016.

The global ETFE coatings average price is in the decline trend, from 23.2 $/kg in 2012 to 20.7 $/kg in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The ETFE coatings sales will reach about 1954 MT in 2016 from 1533 in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 2.9%.

USA is the largest consumption country of ETFE coatings in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 27% the global market in 2016, followed by Japan (25%), and Europe is followed with the share about 19%.

According to this study, over the next five years the ETFE Coatings market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 45 million by 2024, from US$ 41 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in ETFE Coatings business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading ETFE Coatings Market Players

Chemours Company

DuPont

Asahi Glass

Daikin Chemical

Lichang Tech

Everflon

Zeus Industrial

Intech Services

Toefco

Plas-tech Coatings

Crest Coating

Delta Coatings & Linings

Thermech Corp

Edlon

Slipmate

OGC

Nippon Fusso

Rudolf Gutbrod

BASF

AFT Fluorotec

Impreglon

Van Os-Duracoat

Thanavala Enterprise

Hi-tech Coatings

Fluton Valve

V. Polymers

Tefcoat

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global ETFE Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of ETFE Coatings market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global ETFE Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the ETFE Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of ETFE Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the ETFE Coatings value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Powder Coating

Fluid Dipping Coating

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global ETFE Coatings Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

