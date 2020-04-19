Estrogen Receptor (ER Alpha or Estradiol Receptor or Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 3 Group A Member 1 or NR3A1 or ESR1)-Pipeline Review, 2019

Estrogen Receptor (ER Alpha or Estradiol Receptor or Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 3 Group A Member 1 or NR3A1 or ESR1) pipeline Target constitutes close to 28 molecules. Out of which approximately 23 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The latest report Estrogen Receptor – Pipeline Review, H2 2018, outlays comprehensive information on the Estrogen Receptor (ER Alpha or Estradiol Receptor or Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 3 Group A Member 1 or NR3A1 or ESR1) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Estrogen Receptor (ER Alpha or Estradiol Receptor or Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 3 Group A Member 1 or NR3A1 or ESR1) – Estrogen receptor alpha (ERA) is a nuclear receptor that is activated by the sex hormone estrogen. It is encoded by the gene ESR1. It is involved in pathological processes including breast cancer, endometrial cancer, and osteoporosis. It decreases NF-kappa-B DNA-binding activity and inhibits NF-kappa-B-mediated transcription from the IL6 promoter and displaces RELA/p65 and associated co-regulators from the promoter.

It recruited to the NF-kappa-B response element of the CCL2 and IL8 promoters and can displace CREBBP. The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 6, 2, 3, 10 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 3 and 1 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Women’s Health, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System and Male Health which include indications Breast Cancer, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Endometriosis, Hormone Sensitive Breast Cancer, Osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression), Carcinomas, Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia), Demyelinating Diseases, Ductal Carcinoma In Situ, Endometrial Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer, Lung Cancer, Male Hypogonadism, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic’s Syndrome), Ovarian Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause (Hot Flashes).

Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Estrogen Receptor (ER Alpha or Estradiol Receptor or Nuclear Receptor Subfamily 3 Group A Member 1 or NR3A1 or ESR1) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Companies Mentioned:

Arvinas Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Atossa Genetics Inc

Avivia BV

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

Endece LLC

EndoCeutics Inc

H3 Biomedicine Inc

Huons Global Co Ltd

Novartis AG

Nuevolution AB

Shenogen Pharma Group Ltd

ViroMed Co Ltd

