Esterquats Market: Palm-Based Esterquats Gaining Huge Acceptance

Companies in the global esterquats market are seeking well-thought community management along with growth marketing plans for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors. Tactful leverage of digital marketing has become imperative for the companies that aim at capturing mindshare of their consumer post-launch of their products. New market entrants are carefully selecting their genres and niches, so as to compete on equal footing with leading players, who possess end-to-end development studios, years of skills & experience, and larger production capabilities.

With rising competition in the global esterquats market, both regional and local competitors are witnessing parallel growth, led by strategies such as technological innovation and M&A for gaining an edge over their competitors. Emerging players are facing difficulties to compete with established vendors in terms of product reliability, quality issues, and technological innovations. A new report of Transparency Market Research profiles key players underpinning expansion of the global esterquats market, which include Evonik Industries, Kao Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, Stepan Company, Solvay Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., and The Dow chemical company.

The report foresees the global esterquats market to exhibit a steady increase in revenues during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Sales of esterquats across the globe are estimated to bring in nearly US$ 3,400 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

On account of their excellent environment-friendly profile, esterquats are gaining immense traction as the surfactant of choice over the conventional quats or distearyl dimethyl ammonium compounds. Palm-based esterquats, in particular, are gaining huge acceptance over animal-based raw materials. Properties of palm-based esterquats have been deemed comparable with commercial esterquats, as derived from tallow, thereby making them suitable for production of fabric softeners. In the anti-static property, palm-based esterquats exhibit high performance toward acrylic and polyester fabrics.