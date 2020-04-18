Essential Oils Market to Reach USD 12.52 Billion with CAGR of 9.63% by 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Essential Oils Market was worth USD 5.49 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.56 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.63% during the forecast period. Expanded applications in fragrance-based treatment combined with rising interest for aromas and flavours in personal care and food & beverages is anticipated to drive essential oils market development over the estimate time frame. The quick extension of food & beverage ventures and rise in discretionary income of consumers are foreseen to add to the interest for scents and flavours created using essential oils. These fragrances give stimulation in massages, aromatherapy, and other relaxation strategies. Various general medical advantages related with essential oils are expected to drive the demand of the product in therapeutic and pharmaceutical applications also.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The orange oil was the leading and fastest product fragment with a request of 52.5 kilotons in 2015. Developing interest for orange oils as a raw material in individual care and cleaning specialist’s industry is one of the critical components for their expanded generation. Mounting usage of orange oil by the aged populace has encouraged the improvement of therapeutic applications. Corn mint oil section was the second biggest and quickest product portion in 2015.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Food & beverage rose as the main portion and represented an offer of 32.9% in 2015. Rising consumer income crosswise over creating countries combined with appeal for premium cooking is anticipated to add to the section development. The spa and relaxation section held the second biggest share of 30.84% in 2015. Essential oils are helpful for blood circulation and have brilliant soothing effects on the central nervous system.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the quickest developing local market which represented 10.2% of the aggregate volume share in 2015. The region is anticipated to achieve significant development attributable to quick industrialization, rising discretionary income among consumers, and expanding premium and awareness with respect to essential oils and natural products are foreseen to cultivate territorial development. North America represented roughly 40.8% of the market in 2015 by volume.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are The Lebermuth Co Inc, Biolandes SAS, Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, doTerra, Sydney Essential Oil Co, Farotti S. R. L, Young Living, Essential Oils of New Zealand and H Reynaud et Fils. High entry obstructions attributable to progression in innovation and cost of capital are probably going to keep up low competition among industrial members. The business is additionally described by adjusted production capacities and distinctive market measure which is anticipated to reduce inside and higher net revenues contention among existing players.

The Essential Oils Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Corn Mint

Citronella

Lemon

Lime

Orange

Eucalyptus

Pepper Mint

Clove Leaf

Spearmint

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cleaning & Home

Medical

Spa & Relaxation

Others

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

