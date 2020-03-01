Essential Hypertension Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Essential hypertension, also known as idiopathic hypertension, is a kind of high blood pressure for which a secondary cause is not known. It is also known as primary hypertension and can eventually lead to atherosclerosis, stroke, heart attack, heart failure, eye and kidney damage.

The risk factors associated with this disease are genetic factors, diet, stress, and obesity. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30,221 people died in the U.S. because of essential hypertension and hypertensive renal disease, in 2014.

Essential hypertension can be treated by lifestyle changes, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, and renin inhibitors. Yuhan Corporation is in the process of developing YH22162 as a fixed dose combination small molecule for the treatment of essential hypertension. Besides Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. is also involved in the essential hypertension pipeline.

