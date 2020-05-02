Espresso Machines Market Key Segments and Outlook to 2024 – DeLonghi, Jura, Philips (Saeco), Melitta, La Marzocco, Nespresso, Ali Group (Rancilio), Gruppo Cimbali, Nuova Simonelli and Others

A coffee machine blends espresso by compelling pressurized water close breaking point through a “puck” of ground espresso and a channel so as to create a thick, concentrated espresso called coffee. The main machine for making coffee was assembled and licensed in 1884 by Angelo Moriondo of Turin, Italy.Espresso machine or Espresso coffee machine is a segment market of the global coffee machine market; this report will cover all product types.
DeLonghi, Jura and Philips (Saeco) are the top three Revenue share spots in the Espresso Machines market in 2016. DeLonghi dominated with 26.62% Revenue, followed by Jura with 18.56% Revenue share and Philips (Saeco) with 10.14% Revenue share.
The technical barriers of espresso machines are high, and the core technology of espresso machines concentrates in relative large companies including Panasonic, Nestle.
Leading Espresso Machines Market Players
DeLonghi
Jura
Philips (Saeco)
Melitta
La Marzocco
Nespresso
Ali Group (Rancilio)
Gruppo Cimbali
Nuova Simonelli
Panasonic
Illy
Mr. Coffee
Simens
Hamilton Beach
Krups (Groupe SEB)
Dalla Corte
La Pavoni
Breville
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Espresso Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Espresso Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Espresso Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Espresso Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Espresso Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This study considers the Espresso Machines value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into
Espresso Machines
Filter Machines
Capsule Machines
Instant Machines
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Professional Coffee Machine in each application, can be divided into
Coffee shops
HoReCa (Food Service Industry)
Office
Others
Global Espresso Machines Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
