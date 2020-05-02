Espresso Machines Market Key Segments and Outlook to 2024 – DeLonghi, Jura, Philips (Saeco), Melitta, La Marzocco, Nespresso, Ali Group (Rancilio), Gruppo Cimbali, Nuova Simonelli and Others

A coffee machine blends espresso by compelling pressurized water close breaking point through a “puck” of ground espresso and a channel so as to create a thick, concentrated espresso called coffee. The main machine for making coffee was assembled and licensed in 1884 by Angelo Moriondo of Turin, Italy.Espresso machine or Espresso coffee machine is a segment market of the global coffee machine market; this report will cover all product types.

DeLonghi, Jura and Philips (Saeco) are the top three Revenue share spots in the Espresso Machines market in 2016. DeLonghi dominated with 26.62% Revenue, followed by Jura with 18.56% Revenue share and Philips (Saeco) with 10.14% Revenue share.

The technical barriers of espresso machines are high, and the core technology of espresso machines concentrates in relative large companies including Panasonic, Nestle.

Leading Espresso Machines Market Players

DeLonghi

Jura

Philips (Saeco)

Melitta

La Marzocco

Nespresso

Ali Group (Rancilio)

Gruppo Cimbali

Nuova Simonelli

Panasonic

Illy

Mr. Coffee

Simens

Hamilton Beach

Krups (Groupe SEB)

Dalla Corte

La Pavoni

Breville

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Espresso Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Espresso Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Espresso Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Espresso Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Espresso Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Espresso Machines value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Espresso Machines

Filter Machines

Capsule Machines

Instant Machines

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Professional Coffee Machine in each application, can be divided into

Coffee shops

HoReCa (Food Service Industry)

Office

Others

Global Espresso Machines Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

