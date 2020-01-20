Esport Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report studies the Esport market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Esport market by product type and applications/end industries.

The esports market in APAC is expected to grow rapidly between 2018 and 2023. The increasing investments from sponsors and advertisers are fueling the demand for esports in this region.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Esport.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Modern Times Group

Activision Blizzard

Valve Corporation

CJ Corporation

Electronic Arts

Nintendo

Turner Broadcasting System

Faceit

Gfinity

Hi Rez Studios

Kabum

Wargaming Public

Rovio Entertainment

Gungho Online Entertainment

Alisports

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Real-time strategy (RTS)

First-person shooter (FPS)

Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobilehone & Tablet

PC

Video Game

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Esport Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Esport

1.2 Classification of Esport by Types

1.2.1 Global Esport Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Esport Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Real-time strategy (RTS)

1.2.4 First-person shooter (FPS)

1.2.5 Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Esport Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Esport Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Mobilehone & Tablet

1.3.3 PC

1.3.4 Video Game

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Esport Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Esport Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Esport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Esport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Esport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Esport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Esport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Esport (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Modern Times Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Modern Times Group Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Activision Blizzard

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Activision Blizzard Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Valve Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Valve Corporation Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CJ Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CJ Corporation Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Electronic Arts

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Electronic Arts Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Nintendo

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nintendo Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Turner Broadcasting System

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Turner Broadcasting System Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Faceit

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Faceit Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Gfinity

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Esport Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Gfinity Esport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

