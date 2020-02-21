Esophageal Dysphagia Market Size, Share, Growth, Top trends, Major Players, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed report stating the Global Esophageal Dysphagia Market. The report offers insights into the leading market players and presents an assessment of their current market position. Company information with regards to revenue, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

Esophageal Dysphagia Market – Highlights:

The esophageal dysphagia market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of oral cancer. Other key factors such as the change to sedentary lifestyle, increase in smoking and increasing of fungal infection are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of surgical procedures, the allergic reaction of medication and the side effects associated with treatments are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Biostagel

Torax Medical

NinePoint Medical

Elekta AB

Eisai Co Ltd

Cipla Ltd.

Cook Medical Incorporated and others.

Segmentation:

The Global Esophageal Dysphagia Market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, products, and end-user. The esophageal dysphagia market, by diagnosis, is categorized into X-ray, Dynamic swallowing study, Endoscopy, Manometry and Imaging scans. Imaging scans is sub-segmented into MRI scan, CT scan. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into esophageal dilation, surgery, medications, lifestyle changes. Surgery is sub-segmented into stent placement, and laparoscopic heller myotomy. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into feeding tube, nutritional solutions and drugs. Feeding tube is sub-segmented into the nasogastric tube, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy. Nutritional solutions are sub-segmented into thickeners, beverages, and purees. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, trauma to the neck, head, or spine and growing healthcare expenditure. Other risk factors for esophageal dysphagia are human papillomavirus, Plummer-Vinson syndrome and irradiation of the esophagus. According to the Genital HPV Infection, (GHI) Fact Sheet 2017, 79 million American adults were infected with human papillomavirus. Such a high incidence of (HPV) drives the market growth in this region.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is expected to be the second largest esophageal dysphagia market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of cancer drives the market in this region. According to Cancer Research UK in 2015, there were 359,960 new cases of cancer. Thus, the growing cases of cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global esophageal dysphagia market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of alcohol ingestion and smoking in this region. According, to the World Health Organization in 2015, 47.6% and 33.7% of people smoked tobacco in China and Japan, respectively. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising oncology and palliative care services both at the hospital level and in the community are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

Some Points from Esophageal Dysphagia Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

TOC CONTINUED…

