Esophageal Cancer Therapeutics Market Share Assessments for the Regional and Country Level Segments

Global esophageal cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness significant growth with an increasing awareness regarding cancer treatment and technological advancements. Also, high demand for safe and effective medications and rising prevalence of cancer are driving the growth of the global market. The regulatory bodies such as USFDA, EMA are supporting the growth of the global market by providing funding, designations and grants for speeding up the drug development process.

The marketed drugs for esophageal cancer treatment includes Ramucirumab (Cyramza), Docetaxel (Docefrez), and Trastuzumab (Herceptin) for adenocarcinoma. Also, XELIRI and FU-LV are combination drugs given along with the chemotherapy that contributes in the global esophageal cancer therapeutics market.

Genentech, Inc. markets Trastuzumab (Herceptin) in combination with cisplatin and a fluoropyrimidine (either capecitabine or 5-fluorouracil), for the treatment of patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal (GE) junction adenocarcinoma who were not treated for metastatic disease prior.

Some of the key players operating in the global esophageal cancer therapeutics market include Genentech, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, LLC, Gilead Sciences, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.