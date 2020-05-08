ESD Safe Matting Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 –2028 | Future Market Insights

ESD Safe Matting Market: Introduction

Several electronic assemblies and components used in high technology products can get degraded or damaged by the sudden exchange of static electrical charge. Hence, ESD safe matting is used to protect equipment or employees from electrostatic shocks that are likely to cause injury or damage. ESD safe matting is used by people who work with Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)-sensitive electrical components such as backplanes, Printed Circuits Boards (PCBs) and motherboards. ESD safe matting helps create an ESD Protected Area (EPA).

Most of the units that manufacture electronic components as well as data centres that house mainframe supercomputers need to be very cautious when it comes to controlling their electrostatic discharge, as it can cause temporary or permanent damage. Not only the electronic components, but also the employees working at these places need to be protected from static discharge. Moreover, flammable materials, such as gases or chemicals, are likely to burn upon direct contact with electric sparks, which can be prevented with the usage of ESD safe matting.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8476

ESD Safe Matting Market: Related Standards

The ESD safe mats should comply with standards such as ESD Standard 20.20, ESD Standard 4.1, EIA 625, MILl-HDBK-263 and MIL-STD-1686. Moreover, the material used in ESD safe matting should comply with International ESD standards, such as IEC 61340-5-1, for the protection of electrostatic sensitive devices.

ESD Safe Matting Market: The increasing importance of self-protection at workplaces is expected to boost the demand for ESD safe matting

Increase in the demand for self-protection at workstations, coupled with an increase in the demand from the end-use sector, is expected to spur the demand for the ESD safe matting market. In addition, the demand for entry matts market has risen significantly owing to its wide adoption by end users for different applications. Manufactures can very simply customise the size and shape of mats, and provide additional features to consumers as per their requirements.

ESD Safe Matting Market: Trend

The demand for products that offer protection against ESD will continue to grow across the world. With persistent demand from electronics sector, the size of the ESD products market, which include ESD safe matting, is expected to witness significant growth. Moreover, the increasing usage of nano-materials is also expected to boost the ESD products market, in addition to the growing electronics business across the world. To keep pace with international standards and trends, the ESD products available in various countries are undergoing major upgradation.

Furthermore, companies engaged in the business of ESD safe matting are launching new products to sustain their share in the ESD safe matting market. For instance, Nortax launched the SkyStep ESD safe matting, which is available in a choice of compounds for certain industrial applications such as oil-proof, general-purpose or ESD-static dissipative. Similarly, a new type of wrist strap cum double footwear testers have been launched for testing the strength of the ESD footwear and wrist strap. Moreover, companies are producing customised ESD safe matting to fulfil the requirements of customers. With the emergence of new technologies, the manufacturers of entrance matting are focusing on more advanced methods to make entrance matting more innovative with various sizes and designs.

ESD Safe Matting Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the ESD safe matting market can be segmented into:

Table ESD Safe Matting

Bench ESD Safe Matting

Floor ESD Safe Matting

Monitor ESD Safe Matting

Others ESD Safe Matting

On the basis of type, the ESD safe matting market can be segmented into:

Vinyl ESD Safe Matting

Rubber ESD Safe Matting

PVC ESD Safe Matting

Others (e.g. Amino Resin ESD Safe Matting; Glass-filled Polyester ESD Safe Matting etc.)

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8476

ESD Safe Matting Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the ESD safe matting market across the globe are:

ACL Staticide Inc., RS Pro, Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology, Superior Manufacturing Group, Hozan, , Bertech, Achilles Industrial Materials, Hakko, Ranco Industries, Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic, SDM Technologies, COBA Europe, Henyer Rubber, Desco (SCS) and Cleansem.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.