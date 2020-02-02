Escherichia Coli Diagnostic Testing Market: Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Escherichia coli (E. coli), is a bacterium which normally lives in the intestines of humans and animals. Some types of E. coli are an important part of a healthy human intestinal system. However, others are pathogenic and can cause illness and diarrhea. E. coli that cause diarrhea can be transmitted through contaminated water and food or through contact with animals or persons. Pathogenic E. coli strains are categorized into pathotypes. Six pathotypes of E. coli are associated with diarrhea and are collectively referred to as diarrheagenic E. coli. They are diffusely adherent E. coli (DAEC), enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC), enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC), enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC), enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC), and shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). Major sign and symptoms of E. coli infection include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and nausea and vomiting. Cases of E. coli infection are usually confirmed by the detection of bacteria in stool samples of infected individuals.

E. coli is mainly found in contaminated food, especially undercooked ground beef, soft cheese made from raw milk, unpasteurized (raw) milk and juice, raw fruits and vegetables (such as sprouts), contaminated water, including untreated drinking water, and feces of infected people. Moreover, the bacterium is also present on the body surface of animals, such as sheep, cows, and goats.

The global E. coli diagnostic testing market is categorized on the basis of various types of emerging diagnostic procedures and end users. Based on type of technology, the report covers monoclonal antibodies, molecular diagnostics, differential light scattering, immunoassays, flow cytometry, chromatography, gel microdroplets, diagnostic imaging, and others. Based on end user, the report covers commercial or private labs, physician offices, hospitals, public health labs, and academic research institutes.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global E. coli diagnostic testing market. This is due to increased government funding on healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, technological advancement in E. coli diagnostic procedures has also propelled the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for E. coli diagnostic testing in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold major shares of the E. coli diagnostic testing market. The E. coli diagnostic testing market in Asia is also expected to show high growth rates in the next five years. This is due to various initiatives undertaken by governments to increase awareness about E. coli infections. In addition, increased investments by many foreign diagnostic instrument companies have also propelled the growth of the E. coli diagnostic testing market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest growing markets for E. coli diagnostic testing in Asia.

Advanced application of bacterial diagnostic instruments is a key driver for the global E. coli diagnostic testing market. Also, increased government support in the form of funding and rapid technological advancement has fueled the growth of this market.

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of diagnostic consumables manufacturing companies and rapid product launches are key trends of the global E. coli diagnostic testing market.

The major companies operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Wako, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Affymetrix, Inc., bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cepheid, Inc., GenBio, Olympus Corporation, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson.